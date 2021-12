This is in response to the letter “Moral imperfections” that appeared in the Nov. 21 issue of the Daily Commercial. The writer doesn’t like Trump. I get it. I don't like him either. But the presidency is not a popularity contest. Short of actual criminal acts, acts of absolute depravity or total incompetence, what only matters are policies. Some of the above traits may apply to Trump. I do not know. Maybe Biden? But a comparison of policies would be more valuable.

