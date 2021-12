A 54-year-old Trinity man driving a church van died from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle accident south of Hillsboro on Sunday night, according to authorities. Alabama troopers and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Bart Suggs, of the Caddo community, was driving a 2007 Econoline van owned by the Oak Grove First Congregational Methodist Church when it collided with a Ford F-350 on Lawrence County 217. They said Suggs was transported to Lawrence County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO