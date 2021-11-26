ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best high-tech gifts for mom

By Andrew Hard, BestReviews
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

What are the best high-tech gifts for Mom?

If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking convenience, you may need to turn your attention elsewhere.

For the shutterbug

Cameras capture precious moments and preserve them forever, and although mobile devices often feature cameras, their quality isn’t always comparable to purpose-built digital units.

The Nikon Coolpix B500 stands out for its stellar image quality and fantastic value, and it can capture 1080p video at 30 fps for memories in motion.

Sold by Amazon

If your mom is interested in advanced photography, consider the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV for its truly incredible image clarity and massive feature set.

Sold by Amazon

But what about after the photos are taken? The Pix-Star 10.4-Inch Digital Photo Frame displays snapshots on a high-quality LED screen with a variety of transition options for slideshows. Better yet, you can upload photos to the frame over Wi-Fi, meaning there are no film cartridges, SD cards, USB sticks or fingerprints to deal with.

Sold by Amazon

For the bookworm

There are few better ways to relax, decompress and escape than curling up with your favorite story. E-readers have made reading more convenient than ever, as they allow you to store thousands of books on a slim, simple and portable device.

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis has a high-resolution display and impressive internal storage, and for moms on the go, it can hold a charge for days.

Sold by Amazon

For the cinephile

Like it or not, cable subscriptions are going the way of the dinosaur. Their dwindling numbers have allowed streaming services to take over the film industry, meaning you can watch all your favorite media over the internet on your TV.

To make the whole process possible, you’ll need a plug-in streaming device, and of all the options on the market, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire Stick . The Fire Stick sets itself apart with intuitive setup, voice controls and included streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Pandora.

Sold by Amazon

The Roku Ultra Express is another solid choice for its user-friendly controller and high value, featuring a new and improved speed.

Sold by Amazon

If your home is littered with Apple devices, the Apple TV will easily integrate with your iPhone, iPad and television.

Sold by Amazon

For the gardener

If your mom has a green thumb, high-tech gardening tools can make botanical hobbies noticeably less taxing and significantly more rewarding.

For high-level planning and maintenance, lawn controllers like this 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler from Rachio can set up unique watering zones, adjust flows from an app, and even calculate how much watering you need by calculating plant types and sun exposure. It works with Amazon Alexa as well, so caring for your garden can be as simple as saying, “Alexa, water the backyard.”

Sold by Amazon

For hands-on projects, this cordless pole saw and hedge trimmer from Greenworks is a stellar gift idea – it’s equal parts eco-friendly, convenient, and powerful. The 8-inch pole saw easily trims away branches, while the hedge trimmer swiftly shapes and contours vegetation.

Sold by Amazon

For the chef

There’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal from Mom, and the least you can do is make the job a little easier.

The My Weigh Kitchen Scale is your best bet for ultra-accurate measurements in the kitchen.

Sold by Amazon

For juicing, blending, and pulverizing, there’s no better option than the Breville BFP800XL Food Processor .

Sold by Amazon

Also, quality coffee makers like this stainless-steel Hamilton Beach one always go over well.

Sold by Amazon

For the athlete

With work to do, a family to spend time with and a social life to enjoy, staying in shape isn’t always easy. That said, many fitness machines are extremely portable and connected, allowing Mom to get a workout in even if time is in short supply.

Case in point – the Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike . This bike will help work up a sweat while Mom watches TV, reads or even virtually rides alongside friends in real-time.

Sold by Amazon

A good night’s sleep is just as vital to your mother’s health as exercise, and for that, we recommend the Beautyrest Sleeptracker . It’s a sleep-monitoring device that integrates with smart home features to capture personalized data such as respiration, heart rate, body movement and wakefulness. The best part? It’s not an uncomfortable wearable, instead relying on a thin sensor system underneath the mattress.

Sold by Amazon

Other high-tech gifts

Nothing catching your eye thus far? Here are some other high-tech gift ideas for moms.

IN THIS ARTICLE
