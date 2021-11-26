Watch: Driver goes wrong way for miles

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video showing a wrong-way driver on a local highway.

Highway cameras showed the driver went down the wrong side of the highway for miles.

It happened Wednesday before 4 a.m. along Interstate 480 on Cleveland’s west side.

Video shows the driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes. A car hugged the berm of the highway going the wrong direction.

911 calls poured in to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cleveland police.

One caller said, “Hey there’s a wrong-way driver on 480… eastbound lanes…going westbound. Some type of sedan. I couldn’t get a better description…passing each other 60 to 70 miles an hour.”

State troopers spent a long time looking for that driver, but never found the car.

Wrong-way drivers can be hard to find if police are not close by because the drivers keep moving. And, if they don’t crash, they either get off the highway or eventually turn around.

This driver went the wrong way while passing in view of at least three ODOT cameras over the freeway.

