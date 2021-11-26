ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Luxurious Children’s Teddy Bear Tea Is Back At The Ritz-Carlton

The swankiest children’s tea you ever did see!

Each year, the Ritz-Carlton hotel in San Francisco puts on an adorable and, of course, ritzy Teddy Bear Tea , where children can sip on hot chocolate and enjoy a lively holiday show. Partial proceeds go to benefit the Bay Area Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Children can enjoy a festive afternoon in the Ritz-Carlton’s Terrace Room, where they will be served a delicious children’s menu of hot chocolate, tea sandwiches, pastries, and sweets. An entertaining holiday show starring a friendly elf with her sidekick gingerbread fairy will take place, and children will receive a teddy bear to take home and a photo with the hotel’s giant teddy bear.

Adults will be able enjoy a large selection of premium teas, and alcoholic drinks and additional teddy bears will be available for purchase.

The Teddy Bear Tea will take place at 10am and 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays through December 19. The event may be for children, but this is still a 5-star event at a 5-star hotel, and tickets cost $157 each for children and adults. $2 of each ticket will go to the Bay Area Make a Wish Foundation.

Learn more about the Teddy Bear Tea at the Ritz-Carlton website . The hotel is located at 600 Stockton St in San Francisco.

Featured image: Photo by Adam Lukomski on Unsplash

