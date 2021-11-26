ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Highway Patrol introducing new vehicles

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is introducing a new vehicle that will be used by the department.

According to a post on its Facebook page, new trucks will have portable scales that will be used for the weighing of commercial vehicles.

Troopers investigating crash on Route 11 in Trumbull County

According to Highway Patrol, the new scale trucks will help prevent vehicle overweight violations in the state. OHSP also says that overweight vehicles can cause crashes and roadway damage.

Highway Patrol did not give an exact count of how many of these trucks there will be.

