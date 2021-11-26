The best Black Friday deals on MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Minis, and iPads to grab right now

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your everyday gadgets, finally get your hands on the Apple product you’ve been dreaming of, or stock up on tech gifts for the holidays which will seriously impress. That’s especially true of some of the incredible Apple deals around right now, which offer savings of up to 62%.

From high-powered iMacs to ultra lightweight MacBooks and iPads, here are the very best deals we’ve found on Apple products in the Black Friday sales this year — and even better, you can grab them all right now. Hurry, these deals will only be available for a limited time…

MacBook Airs

Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished)

Work from anywhere with this lightweight laptop, which comes with ample space for all your files and a six-hour battery life.

Get this Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $406.99 (reg. $899).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

Featuring wireless connectivity, great memory and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor which will make your MacBook run faster, this super-thin MacBook has a substantial 13.3” screen, too, ideal for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows when you’re done with work.

Get this Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $426.99 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

Equipped with a 13.3-inch widescreen display, huge disk storage, and a fast 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, this is an ideal laptop for work and play — without the Apple price tag you’d expect.

Get this Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $406.99 (reg. $1099).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

A MacBook Air at more than half off may seem too good to be true — but that’s the beauty of Black Friday and expertly refurbished tech. This model is ultra-portable, making it a great choice for anyone who travels regularly, commutes, or needs a high-quality laptop for school.

Get this Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $473.99 (reg $999).

iMacs

Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished)

Boasting a beautiful Retina 5K Display, 1TB SSD, and wireless connectivity, whether you want to upgrade your setup for studying or for working from home, this slick iMac is the way to do it.

Get this Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished) for $986.99 (reg. $2299).

Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive - Silver (Refurbished)

Combining a beautiful 21.5" widescreen LED-backlit display with a huge 1TB sized Fusion Drive storage, this iMac will give you all the benefits of Apple’s leading desktop for a fraction of the price it would be brand-new.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive - Silver (Refurbished) for $686.99 (reg. $1499).

Apple iMac 27" Core i5, 3.4GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive (Refurbished)

Now this is one beautiful Mac display: this 27” wide iMac is ideal for both multitasking with work and studying, and for streaming. A perfect all-in-one computer.

Get this Apple iMac 27" Core i5, 3.4GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive (Refurbished) for $1260 (reg. $1799).

Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K Core i5, 3.0GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive - Silver (Renewed)

This slim 4K 21.5 inch Apple iMac is not only powerful, but it’s beautifully sleek, running its 8GB of RAM and 5K resolution without any need for a PC tower. Your desk will never have looked so good.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K Core i5, 3.0GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive - Silver (Renewed) for $1040 (reg. $1499).

Apple 21.5" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner (Certified Refurbished)

Get an entire iMac setup, including a large 21.5" LED Display, fast core i5 processor, 1TB of storage, and all the accessories you need with this complete package, all for less than $500 right now.

Get this Apple 21.5" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner (Certified Refurbished) for $488.99 (reg. $569).

Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 1.4Ghz, 8GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished)

Nothing’s more frustrating than a computer that lags. Say goodbye to waiting and hello to super fast processing with this iMac. Not only is its tech more than up to the job of multitasking, but so is its wide 21.5” display.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 1.4Ghz, 8GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished) for $452.99 (reg. $449).

Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5, 2.7GHz with Keyboard & Mouse (Certified Refurbished)

This all-in-one desktop computer offers lag-free multitasking with fast graphics and 16GB DDR3 RAM. It also comes in Grade A condition, making it near-mint, and a steal at this refurbished price.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5, 2.7GHz with Keyboard & Mouse (Certified Refurbished) for $429.95 (reg. $549).

Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5, 2.7GHz 8GB/500GB with Keyboard & Mouse (Certified Refurbished)

With a core i5 processor and 500GB of storage, this A-grade iMac will take your work or study setup up a notch.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5, 2.7GHz 8GB/500GB with Keyboard & Mouse (Certified Refurbished) for $316.95 (reg. $389).

Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 2.7Ghz, 8GB RAM 512GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

This high-quality iMac comes with a generous 512GB SSD storage, so you’ll be able to work on all the documents you want without having to use external storage, or having trouble downloading new files.

Get this Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 2.7Ghz, 8GB RAM 512GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $469.99 (reg. $499).

Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished)

What’s better than an iMac? An ultra-thin iMac — and this one will look incredible on your desk. With a high-resolution 27" display and a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, this refurbished Mac will have you multitasking with ease.

Get this Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished) for $349.99 (reg. $377).

Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.9GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished)

If you want to see your work and watch videos in amazing clarity, this is the Mac for you. This iMac boasts a stunning 27” screen, and thanks to its high-spec tech, promises to run as beautifully as it looks on your desk.

Get this Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.9GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished) for $857.99 (reg. $1899).

Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.9GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished)

Refurbished Apple products are the perfect way to grab the high-quality tech you want at unbeatable prices, and this is a great example. With this deal, you can get a 27” iMac with a huge 1TB SATA hard drive and Intel Core i5, so you can store and run all your files without lag.

Get this Apple iMac 27" Core i5 2.9GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA HD - Silver (Refurbished) for $582.99.

Apple 27" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner (Certified Refurbished)

Become more productive than ever with this lag-free iMac, complete with multitask-friendly wide 27” display and a powerful 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 Ivy Bridge processor.

Get this Apple 27" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner (Certified Refurbished) for $694.95.

iPads

Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

This 6th-gen iPad comes with a gorgeous Retina display, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of flash memory storage — which means that no matter which of your favorite apps you want to run, it’ll handle them smoothly.

Get this Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $279.99 (reg $329).

Apple iPad Air 2 64GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

Upgrade your current tablet — or finally get one for a family member who doesn’t have one yet — with this thin iPad Air 2, complete with fingerprint scanner security.

Get this Apple iPad Air 2 64GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $286.99 (reg. $599).

Apple iPad 9.7" 5th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi Only - Space Grey (Refurbished)

Watch movies and TV, view your photos and videos, and play your favorite apps anywhere with this full-sized iPad that comes equipped with an ultra-clear 2048x1536 LED-backlit Retina display.

Get this Apple iPad 9.7" 5th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi Only - Space Grey (Refurbished) for $259.99 (reg. $329).

Mac Minis

Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.6GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished)

This might be small, but it sure is mighty: connect the Mac mini to your favorite display and enjoy seamless browsing, working and streaming.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.6GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished) for $459.99 (reg. $699).

Apple Mac Mini Core i7, 3GHz 16GB RAM 256GB - Silver (Refurbished)

Only taking up 7.7” but packing an even heftier punch, connect this computer to your existing keyboard, mouse, and monitor, and you’re good to go.

Get this Apple Mac Mini Core i7, 3GHz 16GB RAM 256GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $579.99 (reg. $999).

Apple Mac mini Core i3, 3.6GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Space Grey (Refurbished)

Get all the benefits of a super fast Mac computer, including its powerful processor and 256GB SSD storage, and still enjoy your favorite existing display and accessories by simply upgrading to this sleek Mac mini.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i3, 3.6GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Space Grey (Refurbished) for $529.99 (reg. $799).

Apple Mac mini Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished)

Who would’ve thought you could have a fast Mac desktop computer for less than $300? Connect this Mac mini to your display and enjoy solid performance from the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 500GB Storage, and an additional 1TB external drive for all your files.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished) for $289.99.

Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA - Silver (Refurbished)

Upgrade your computer’s power with a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor, ideal for taking care of all your daily tasks with ease.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA - Silver (Refurbished) for $352.99.

Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA - Silver (Refurbished)

Keep the accessories you already have and just switch out the computer for this Grade A Mac mini with 2.5GHz Intel Core i5, a tiny 7.7" computer width and a 1TB SATA HD for easy downloading of all your essential files.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 16GB RAM 1TB SATA - Silver (Refurbished) for $274.99.

Apple Mac mini "Core i5" 2.5GHz 8GB/500GB Bundle (Certified Refurbished)

Not only does this Mac mini deliver outstanding computer performance, but this deal also comes with an accessories bundle including a keyboard, mouse, external DVD player, power cord, and HDMI cable.

Get this Apple Mac mini "Core i5" 2.5GHz 8GB/500GB Bundle (Certified Refurbished) for $259.95.

Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 8GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished)

A Mac desktop for under $200? That’s an unmissable Black Friday deal. Boost your productivity with this Mac mini, which features a solid 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor and wireless connectivity, so you can clear your desk of cutter and use Wi-Fi instead, too.

Get this Apple Mac mini Core i5, 2.5GHz 8GB RAM 500GB SATA - Silver (Refurbished) for $194.99.

