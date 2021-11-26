Make sure growth is sustainable and strategic

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, announced a strategic growth investment in Nactarome S.p.A., a leading European Group of companies specialising in the development and manufacturing of natural flavours, colours, functional ingredients and clean labels for the food and beverage industry. Upon closing of the transaction, TA will become the majority shareholder, working closing with Nactarome’s Management Team, who will retain a minority equity stake. Nactarome’s current investor Ambienta, Europe’s largest sustainability-focused private equity investor, is expected to retain a minority equity stake as well. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
