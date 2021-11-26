ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Make sure growth is sustainable and strategic

By Andrea Harrington
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People don’t start businesses with the hope they’ll never have to make a single hire. After all, you don’t launch a company to do everything yourself. To paraphrase Gordon Gekko, growth is good. But there’s bad growth, too. From Day 1, the most important thing is to have a...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Marketing Spending Rebounds, Poised For Sustained Growth

Following mid-single-digit declines in 2020, advertising and marketing spending -- including traditional, digital and alternative media -- is forecast to expand this year and for the foreseeable future, according estimates being released this morning as part of PQ Media's "Global Advertising & Marketing Spending Forecast." The updated annual report projects...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TA Associates Announces Strategic Growth Investment In Nactarome

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, announced a strategic growth investment in Nactarome S.p.A., a leading European Group of companies specialising in the development and manufacturing of natural flavours, colours, functional ingredients and clean labels for the food and beverage industry. Upon closing of the transaction, TA will become the majority shareholder, working closing with Nactarome’s Management Team, who will retain a minority equity stake. Nactarome’s current investor Ambienta, Europe’s largest sustainability-focused private equity investor, is expected to retain a minority equity stake as well. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

HEINEKEN Raises the Bar on Sustainability with Strategic Partners in Cruise

A key priority for HEINEKEN is the roll-out of its 2030 Brew a Better World global sustainability and responsibility ambition in the cruise industry, according to a press release. The company said that Partnering with strategic partners in the cuise industry will contribute to a new set of bold commitments,...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Nestle makes digital transformation a strategic priority

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA wants its online sales to go from 13% of revenues in 2020 to 25% in 2025. Achieving the goal will require greater investment in digital marketing, taking spend from 47% in 2020 to 70% by 2025, and creating more meaningful connections with consumers by doubling its first-party consumer data records from 205 million in 2020 to 400 million in 2025.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
aithority.com

Gates and Gogoro Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation

Gates, the global leader in clean, quiet and reliable belt drives, and Gogoro, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable urban mobility, announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation. “The partnership with Gogoro brings together two like-minded, innovative companies focused on accelerating sustainable...
TRAFFIC
WestfairOnline

Strategies to reduce your taxes

There are dozens of ways you might be able to reduce your tax liabilities. Here are a few of them:. General tax planning strategies for individuals include accelerating or deferring income and deductions, as well as careful consideration of timing-related tax planning strategies with regard to investments, charitable gifts and retirement planning. For example, consider using one or more of the following strategies:
INCOME TAX
WestfairOnline

Fairfield’s Osprey Funds launches funds management offshoot

Fairfield digital asset management firm Osprey Funds LLC has launched Osprey Alpha LLC for managing the funds of institutions and high-net-worth investors. Osprey Alpha’s inaugural product, the Osprey NFT Fund, is slated to premiere in early 2022. It is a digital asset investment product that will join several products that the parent company has for private placement, including the Osprey Algorand Trust, the Osprey Polygon Trust and the Osprey Solana Trust.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Accounting#Sustainability#Infrastructure#Accounting Method#Budgeting
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WestfairOnline

RE BROKERAGE KEEPS BUSY

Choyce Peterson Inc. in Norwalk, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced it is the exclusive firm for seven properties totaling approximately 160,000 square feet in Stamford and Norwalk. Firm Vice President Adam Cognetta is leading the brokerage team. The properties offer a combination of office, warehouse/flex, medical and retail spaces. For more information,…
NORWALK, CT
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

PCSB Bank turns 150

PCSB Bank, founded in 1871 as the Putnam County Savings Bank, is now celebrating is 150th anniversary. According to PCSB, its first location was in Brewster’s general store run by Alexander Lobdell, across from the Brewster train station. The bank now has 15 locations in Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Dutchess counties.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
747
Followers
5K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy