Protecting yourself with cargo insurance — also known as goods-in-transit insurance — is always the right decision. Whether by land, sea or air, shipping is full of risk with perils including theft, fire and more. All freight carriers are legally required to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but the coverage liability insurance provides is insufficient to fully protect you in the event of theft or cargo damage or loss resulting from natural disaster or accident. So, cargo insurance is a must.

