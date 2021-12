The NMAAHC launched a “Searchable Museum” this week, translating its archives and stories into an interactive digital experience. Anyone who’s been to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will speak of its elevator ride through time, which takes visitors from the present day to the 15th century and kicks off the first exhibit, Slavery & Freedom. With the launch of a new virtual platform, visitors can now travel on the elevator down to that exhibit without ever leaving their homes.

MUSEUMS ・ 11 DAYS AGO