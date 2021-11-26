ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab an RTX 3070 Laptop with 144 Hz Display for $1294

By Brandon Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
If you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop that packs some serious firepower, look no further than the MSI Pulse GL66. An RTX 3070-powered config of the 15.6-inch laptop is currently on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, priced at $1,294. That's $205 off of its usual asking price...

