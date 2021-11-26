Grab an RTX 3070 Laptop with 144 Hz Display for $1294

A true GeForce RTX 3070 standalone deal won't likely materialize any time this side of 2023. If you want to buy one of Nvidia's RTX 3070 series cards — meaning, a GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, or a mobile RTX 3070 — you're going to pay more than Nvidia's $499 and $599 MSRPs for the foreseeable future, or at least until the RTX 40-series Lovelace GPUs arrive. There may be occasional limited quantities available at physical stores like Best Buy and Micro Center, but the best graphics cards and every recent GPU in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy command a premium these days. So any ‘deal’ that you can actually find now is going to be less about paying lower than the suggested retail price and more about paying as little as possible.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO