Da Brat Checks Gary With Da Tea While Reporting On Mariah Carey’s Alleged Fight With Jay-Z | RSMS

Mariah Carey's estranged sister, a Hudson Valley resident, is having financial woes. According to the Times Union, Green County resident Alison Carey, who suffers from a brain injury, had her benefits cut back from $794 to $30 a month. The 60 year old was a victim of a home invasion back in 2015 which led to the brain injury. She has also struggled with homelessness. The Social Security Administration reportedly incorrectly paid Carey $3,176 from April through July when she should only had been receiving $30 a month, according to a letter dated July 20. The SSI was reduced to $30 a month to pay back the difference to the Social Security Administration.
Comments / 0