Da Brat Checks Gary With Da Tea While Reporting On Mariah Carey’s Alleged Fight With Jay-Z | RSMS

 5 days ago

@Gary With Da Tea was like a dog with a bone this...

Comments


Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
imore.com

The trailer for Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas special is here

Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas special has its trailer. It has been unveiled ahead of the global release on December 3. Carey will perform her new single and give an interview with Zane Lowe. The new trailer for Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas special was unveiled today. From Apple:. Apple...
okcheartandsoul.com

Da Brat Pops Off On Gary With Da Tea Over Falynn Guobadia Story | RSMS

@DABRATTV is tired of hearing about Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s mess, and she got @Gary With Da Tea all the way together for talking about them again… WOW!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
uticaphoenix.net

‘It’s Always the Classy Shade for Me’: Mariah Carey Shuts

Everyone pretty much knows that Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas and as that time of year nears, Carey is gearing up for the festivities. Carey has two twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, with whom she brings in the holidays. But this year, seeing as though her ex-husband and father of her children, Nick Cannon, has welcomed four new children with three different women, fans want to know if Carey would allow the other children to be involved.
iheart.com

You Can Now Celebrate Christmas With Mariah Carey's Holiday Cookies

Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like the first time hearing Mariah Carey sing "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for the first time. I mean, she's kind of our unofficial queen of the Christmas season, right? Just this morning my son was doing arts and crafts before school and was belting out the classic! He's 3 and a half!
Rolling Stone

How Mariah Carey’s New Liqueur Brand Is Actually a Tribute to Her Heritage

Update: Mariah has teamed up with popular New York dessert maker Milk Bar on a Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake, inspired by Carey’s Black Irish Salted Caramel Liqueur. The limited-edition “chart-topping cake” (Milk Bar’s words, not ours) is a mix of chocolate chip cake and cheesecake with caramel, coffee crumble and frosting. The six-inch cake retails for $80 online at MilkBarStore.com and is available for nationwide delivery, in addition to all of Milk Bar’s products. Milk Bar says this cake will only be available while quantities last. Previous story: Mariah Carey is dipping her toes into the alcohol space with the launch of...
101.5 WPDH

Mariah Carey’s Sister, a Hudson Valley Resident, Struggling Financially

Mariah Carey's estranged sister, a Hudson Valley resident, is having financial woes. According to the Times Union, Green County resident Alison Carey, who suffers from a brain injury, had her benefits cut back from $794 to $30 a month. The 60 year old was a victim of a home invasion back in 2015 which led to the brain injury. She has also struggled with homelessness. The Social Security Administration reportedly incorrectly paid Carey $3,176 from April through July when she should only had been receiving $30 a month, according to a letter dated July 20. The SSI was reduced to $30 a month to pay back the difference to the Social Security Administration.
KXLY

Mariah Carey explains Christmas obsession

Mariah Carey “goes all the way in” at Christmas because of her difficult upbringing. The 52-year-old star always wants her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon – to have the “best time” over the festive season but admitted she’s driven to make it a magical occasion because it helps her forget about the “depressing stuff” that’s happened in her life.

Shape Magazine

Mariah Carey's Dealbreaker In Relationships Is So On Brand

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
WDBO

Mariah Carey chimes in on Florida man who’s triggered his HOA with early Christmas decorations

Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas” is a modern classic, and it’s the time of year when you basically hear it on repeat in every public place. Many consider Mariah to be a queen of Christmas of sorts, so maybe that’s why she was tagged in a tweet recently, with a link to a news story about Michael Moffa, a Tampa Bay area man who could be facing fines from his HOA for putting up Christmas decorations too early (November 6th).
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. Mariah Carey’s self-titled 1990 debut album spun off four singles, and all four of those singles...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
