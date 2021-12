BAY CITY, MI - Food boxes will be available this year through a local organization to help gives families and individuals in need a boost this holiday season. Commodity boxes will be given out throughout the month of December through the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency for both low-income seniors and those in need of emergency food. The senior food boxes are given out as a part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which is a monthly distribution for low-income seniors 60 and over.

