ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Study the Austrian School of Economics

By Per Bylund
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYN40_0d7IdEIx00

Over 50 years ago, economist William Baumol noted that economics was a theory of the economy that left no place for entrepreneurship. Economic models, simply put, were “entrepreneur-less.” Economics is no better today; in fact, it’s arguably worse. It focuses on faceless economic forces in formalized models. Modern economics is to a great extent a theory of equilibrium and efficient outcomes. But it is not a theory of the market.

As economist Joseph Schumpeter argued, entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the dynamic market economy. They are in the business of creating dis equilibrium. They engage in “creative destruction.” The new that they create displaces the old and makes us better off. The market economy without entrepreneurship would be static, barren, and boring.

So what can entrepreneurs learn from economics? Not a whole lot. At least not from the highly mathematical modeling that is taught in intermediate and graduate level courses today. But there are other schools of thought that recognize the importance of the entrepreneur.

The Austrian school of economics

So-called Austrian economics , which was founded by scholars at the University of Vienna 150 years ago (hence the name), is an alternative approach to understanding the economy that embraces entrepreneurship and even sees it as the driving force of the market. To “Austrians,” as the followers of this tradition call themselves, the market is best understood as a process that is never in general equilibrium.

With entrepreneurship at the core, Austrians only reluctantly use mathematical modeling and statistical analysis. After all, if the economy is a dynamic process of entrepreneurship and innovation, of what use are mathematical equations? Instead, their focus is on value creation, uncertainty, and how producers constantly adjust and attempt to meet changing consumer preferences.

Austrian economics is an economic theory that is much more realistic than equilibrium models. For that reason, it is also much more helpful for entrepreneurs.

Economics for entrepreneurs

Few entrepreneurs have heard of or studied Austrian economics. But my experience is that most entrepreneurs are Austrians without knowing it. They have learned from experience how the economy works and have developed an intuition. Their gut feeling, sometimes referred to as entrepreneurial judgment, is a tacit understanding of the economy as a market process and what this means for entrepreneurship.

Here are four insights from Austrian economics that are part of that entrepreneurial intuition:

1. Consumer sovereignty

Not only is the customer king, but all production aims to ultimately satisfy consumers in some sense by providing them with value. This value is entirely up to the consumer. Entrepreneurs can only provide the means, typically a good or a service, that help consumers become better off. Sometimes this requires educating the customer so that they understand the value of the product. And, typically, the value lies in their complete experience, not just what you sell.

Related: How to Think Like a Successful Entrepreneur

2. Value determines price and costs are a choice

With value being in the eyes (and experience) of the consumer, the price they are asked to pay must be (much) lower. The entrepreneur’s job is to figure out at what price their product is attractive, and then choose a cost structure that allows for profit. In other words, the price is a guess based on what value consumers see in the product. The only choice is cost: how to produce at costs below the selling price and, ultimately, whether to produce.

Related: How to Become an Entrepreneur Who Doesn't Think About Costs

3. Entrepreneurship is about creating tomorrow

Leading Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises noted in his tome Human Action that “the ultimate source from which entrepreneurial profit and loss are derived is the uncertainty of the future constellation of demand and supply.'' What that means is individual entrepreneurs choose costs in the present to produce a product that must be sold in the near or distant future, whatever the market situation might be. That’s the uncertainty borne by the entrepreneur.

4. Seek to be a good monopolist

In standard economics models, competition is about offering the same or nearly the same goods competing on price. This is a terrible strategy for entrepreneurs, whose superpower is to facilitate value. Therefore, Austrians think of competition differenlty: It is about figuring out how to provide the best value experience possible. This often involves thinking out of the box and trying something new. Every innovation is by definition a new, unique offering and therefore also a monopoly. What benefits consumers most is entrepreneurs who aim to be good monopolists.

Related: Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Standard economics has turned its back on and developed models that exclude entrepreneurship. As Joseph Schumpeter, schooled in the Austrian tradition, put it: the market economy without entrepreneurship is much “like Hamlet without the Danish prince.” Indeed, entrepreneurs are the main characters in the drama that is the economy. An economic theory that recognizes this not only does a better job explaining the economy -- it is also a useful framework for entrepreneurs.

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Neo4j Delivers 417% ROI in 2021 Total Economic Impact Study

Independent Research Provides Detailed Analysis of Realized Business Value and Cost Savings for Neo4j Customers. Neo4j, the world’s leading graph data platform, announced the availability of the 2021 Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) Study, commissioned by Neo4j and conducted independently by Forrester Consulting in 2021. The TEI Study is based...
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian Economics#Economic Models#The University Of Vienna#Austrians
MedicalXpress

Ubiquitous food additive alters human microbiota and intestinal environment

New clinical research indicates that a widely used food additive, carboxymethylcellulose, alters the intestinal environment of healthy persons, perturbing levels of beneficial bacteria and nutrients. These findings, published in Gastroenterology, demonstrate the need for further study of the long-term impacts of this food additive on health. The research was led...
HEALTH
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025

China is launching an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin saying 85% of its citizens will use the national language by 2025. The move appears to put threatened Chinese regional dialects such as Cantonese and Hokkien under even greater pressure, along with minority languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian and Uyghur. The order issued Wednesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet said use of Mandarin, known in Chinese as “putonghua" or the “common tongue," remains “unbalanced and inadequate” and needs to be improved to meet the demands of the modern economy. Critics have sporadically protested changes to the education...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

Lumos Alternate Investment, Gruhas Proptech To Raise INR 500 Crore Realty Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gruha Proptech LLP and Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd (Lumos) have joined hands to raise INR 500 crore for a real estate fund, focused on structured debt, last-mile funding and opportunist equity in real estate projects across major Indian cities.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy