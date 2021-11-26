ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save an extra 20 percent off on drones, cameras, and tech this Black Friday

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aaDy_0d7Id9yZ00

It’s hard to imagine life without your trusty camera. Whether you’re snapping a selfie, scanning a QR code, video chatting with a friend, or recording a precious moment, cameras are so embedded in our day-to-day that it’s difficult to function without them. But there’s more to cameras than what’s built into your smartphone .

If you want to explore your snapping horizons, take your pick from this sale on special cameras, lenses, drones, and more, all discounted for a special Black Friday Sale for an extra 20 percent off with code BFSAVE20.

5-in-1 Clip and Snap Smartphone Camera Lenses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVRyx_0d7Id9yZ00

Step up your smartphone photography game with this bundle of camera lenses. It includes a macro closeup lens for crisp pictures, fish-eye for distorted shots, telephoto lens for zooming in, and polarizing lens for reducing and eliminating light reflection. Typically $69, you can grab it on sale for $14.38 with code BFSAVE20.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAyrl_0d7Id9yZ00

Ideal for creative projects, this color sensor can instantly match any surface to an existing color. It’ll match things like painted walls, vinyl, leather, and more to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. Formerly $99, it’s on sale for $67.16 with code BFSAVE20.

Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS (10 Meters)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ytyu_0d7Id9yZ00

Conquer every car repair or home improvement project with this inspection camera that provides a quick and easy overview of hard-to-reach areas. It’s also capable of reaching the darkest spots with its HD recording quality and 6 powerful adjustable LED lights. Normally $60, it’s on sale for $31.96 with code BFSAVE20.

Pictar Pro: Pro Charge Smartphone Camera Grip (With Wireless Charging)

A Kickstarter and Indiegogo hit, this camera grip turns your smartphone into a DSLR, delivering full photo control. It gives you an extensive range of external control over photo elements through large metal buttons. It’s usually $199, but you can get it for $119.99 with code BFSAVE20.

KODAK PrintaCase Printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zfdX_0d7Id9yZ00

Create fun personalized smartphone cases with this 4×6 photo printer that lets you have your DIY cases in just 3 minutes or less. Feel free to print all the photos you want right at home and change your case whenever you wish. Originally $130, snag it for just $95.99 with code BFSAVE20.

Pictar Home-Office Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mX3pC_0d7Id9yZ00

Make your daily online meeting better with this kit that includes everything you need for better streaming. It features a click-on wide-angle lens, professional lighting, and a flexible tripod. It usually retails for $139, but you can get it on sale for $71.99 with code BFSAVE20.

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RA2j1_0d7Id9yZ00

Created to make note taking easy, the SyncPen 2 lets you switch between traditional note taking and electronic editable notes. Thanks to a motion-tracking sensor, it turns everything you write or draw into digital text. Formerly retailing for $199, you can grab it for $119.99 with code BFSAVE20.

FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsYh0_0d7Id9yZ00

The world’s first neckband type wearable 360° camera, the FITT360 enables you to explore the world differently. It uses 3 FHD cameras to capture everything around you and stitches the footage together via the companion app. Get it on sale for only $391.99 (reg. $599)with the code BFSAVE20.

HD Digital Camera Binoculars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbNYt_0d7Id9yZ00

Featuring a clear field of vision, 12x magnification, precise focus adjustment, and a built-in HD digital camera, these binoculars are perfect for hunting, bird watching, hiking, or taking photographs of wildlife and landscapes. It’s usually $199, but you can grab them on sale for $103.96 with code BFSAVE20.

USB 2.0 Web Camera with Microphone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAugv_0d7Id9yZ00

Equipped with a high-resolution display and true color images, this web camera is great for network conferencing or video chatting. It’s also capable of adjusting the image during your call, so you always look your best even in low light conditions. With the code BFSAVE20, you can get it on sale for only $15.96 (MSRP $39).

Wireless HD Endoscope Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9T0r_0d7Id9yZ00

Perfect for any inspection work, this endoscope camera has adjustable LED lights and a 16.5-feet flexible cable to help you examine even the most hard-to-reach areas. It easily connects to your smartphone via WiFi, allowing you to see the footage in real-time. Enter the code BFSAVE20 at checkout to get it on sale for $39.99 (MSRP $129).

Rexing B1 Basic Night Vision Goggles with Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8Rjj_0d7Id9yZ00

These monoculars are the ideal companion accessory for outdoor activities like hunting, hiking, nature observation, or even when you need security surveillance. It’s designed to help you see subjects up to 300 meters away via infrared lighting optical zoom. It’s formerly $129.99, you can snag it on sale for $103.99 with code BFSAVE20.

4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QC0On_0d7Id9yZ00

This remote-controlled quadcopter drone is outfitted with a mechanical 3-axis gimbal, an HD camera, a 2.46 motor, and video following features for capturing amazing aerial footage. With GPS capability, it easily keeps track of your location for pinpoint accuracy. Usually $69, you can get it for $55.96 with code BFSAVE20.

Black YLR/C S32T HD 4K Single-Camera Drone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdsKr_0d7Id9yZ00

A drone ideal for beginners, this single-camera copter is equipped with a 4K HD camera to capture stunning images, remote control for easy navigation, and gesture control for taking photos and videos just by doing hand gestures. It typically retails for $410, but you can snag it on sale for $79.96 with code BFSAVE20.

Newest Gray E68 Drone 2 with 4K/1080P Wide-Angle Camera and WiFi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OT81_0d7Id9yZ00

Explore beautiful landscapes with this drone with a built-in 4K/1080p wide-angle camera. It has an altitude hold mode function that stabilizes its flight and features a 3D flip function that allows it to fly in almost any direction. It originally goes for $320, but you can score it for $63.96 with code BFSAVE20.

3D Virtual Reality Glasses and Headset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjSGA_0d7Id9yZ00

Immerse yourself in virtual reality with these VR glasses and headset designed with a wide 102° field of view and adjustable focal length for a more realistic view of content. With an ergonomic design, it relieves the burden of the nasal bridge and eyelid. It’s usually $99, you can get it on sale for $55.98 with code BFSAVE20.

Bioluminescent Bio-Orb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oBY0_0d7Id9yZ00

Add an otherworldly piece of decor to your home with this glass sphere. It’s filled with bioluminescent PyroDinos (dinoflagellates) and produces natural light (bioluminescence) at night when gently swirled. Normally $49, it’s on sale for $35.99 with code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Camera#Bridge Camera#Black Friday#Tech#Digital Camera#Hex#Cmyk
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Black Friday drone deals: $100 off the DJI Mavic Mini combo

Finding a cheap drone on sale this Black Friday is going to be easy as pie if you know where to look, especially if you're fond of browsing Amazon's Black Friday sale. Rife with discounts throughout the next two weeks, drones will be going on sale daily up until Black Friday itself. This deal on DJI Mavic's Mini Drone combo kit is hands down one of the best Black Friday DJI drone deals we've seen so far, and offers a great option for beginners or as a Christmas gift.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Save $300 off the Nikon Z7 from Adorama ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday Camera deals are well underway and if your looking to enter the Nikon mirrorless camera system, currently Adorama are offering $300 off the Nikon Z7. Succeeded by the Nikon Z7 II, The Z7 is still a great all-round camera producing 45.7 megapixel images with a native ISO of 64-25,600, 9fps continuous shooting and 4K video recording.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Take an extra 30% off this password manager and VPN ahead of Black Friday

The way things are going this winter, it really doesn't seem like your screen time is going down at all anytime soon? We can't even blame you. If you're at all like the rest of us, you've been working nonstop online, shopping online, and managing your finances online. That being said, you shouldn't have to worry that all your data and personal information are being compromised online. There is no shortage of password managers on the market right now, but few deals are like this one.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Save An Extra 15% On This CyberSecurity Certification Training Package Ahead Of Black Friday

Hacking, malware, identity theft: they're threats not just to individuals, but major corporations and even governments. If you’re looking to enter a high-paying field that provides meaning and excitement, look no further than cybersecurity. Certifications are a must if you want to stand out from the crowd. Thankfully there are opportunities out there to study your way to becoming a real-life Mr. Robot.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy