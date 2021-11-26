ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU eases its controls on COVID-19 vaccine exports

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QH5et_0d7IcyiU00
Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides delivers a speech on the EU's Role in Combatting the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Vaccinate the Worl at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Eastern France, Wednesday, Nov. 24 2021. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said on Friday that it will ease its restrictions on exporting COVID-19 vaccines.

The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said that as of January it will no longer require vaccine producers to request special authorization to export outside the 27-nation bloc.

Earlier this year when vaccines were still in short supply, the EU introduced a mechanism to keep some of the jabs it secured from AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish drug company, from being diverted elsewhere.

The export control system, aimed at making sure large drug companies would respect their contracts, was used by the EU in March, when a shipment of more than a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia was blocked from leaving.

When the dispute with AstraZeneca broke, the EU was lagging well behind the United States and other countries in COVID-19 vaccinations. According to Stella Kyriakides, the Commissioner for Health, the bloc has now vaccinated over 65% of the total EU population of some 450 million inhabitants.

The EU and AstraZeneca said in September that they reached a deal to end their legal battle over the slow pace of deliveries of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines.

EU commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said the “transparency of exports” will be ensured by a new monitoring mechanism that will provide the commission with companies’ vaccine export data.

Spinant noted that the EU is the biggest global provider of COVID-19 vaccines, with over 1.3 billion doses exported to more than 150 countries.

Amid a new significant uptick in infections in the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said vaccinations need to be stepped up further.

“We need to convince more people to get vaccinated,” she said. “The good news is that we have enough vaccine doses. By the end of this week, Europe will have delivered 1 billion doses to our member states.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Covid 19#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Anglo#European Commission
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Novavax asks EU drug regulator to OK its COVID vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator said it received an application from Novavax to authorize the American biotechnology company’s coronavirus vaccine, a request that could significantly boost the continent’s vaccine supplies if it’s granted. In a statement on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said it had begun evaluating...
WORLD
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for inclusive language

The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of ?inclusive? language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to ?cancel? Christian references and lacked ?common sense.?. An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Moderna says EU to donate over 70 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement that enables European Union and European Economic Area countries to donate over 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme for low-and-middle income countries. Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing...
WORLD
SFGate

Merck asks EU regulator to authorize its COVID-19 pill

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it has received a request from Merck to authorize its coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. In a statement Tuesday, the EU drug regulator said it had started evaluating molnupiravir, made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and that a decision could be made within weeks on whether it might be cleared.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy