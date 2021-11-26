ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine required for Alomere health workers by Dec. 6

By Karen Tolkkinen
Echo Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of Alomere's 700 employees will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or start the vaccine series by Dec. 6 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, the hospital said. Without an exemption or a vaccination, they will not be allowed to report to work, said spokesman Edward...

