Beckley, WV

DHHR pushes for patients of Beckley vascular clinic to get tested for HIV, Hepatitis

By Brandon Eanes
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AER4v_0d7IbrVC00

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — The West Virginia DHHR and Bureau of Public Health is urging patients from Mountain State Vascular clinic in Beckley to get blood tests after possibly being exposed to Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

After a letter was sent out notifying patients of possible exposure, the Bureau for Public Health released the following statement:

“The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health (BPH) is conducting an investigation of a healthcare-associated infection control breach associated with surgical procedures at Mountain State Vascular in Beckley. At this time, no healthcare-associated infections have been confirmed among patients, however, out of an abundance of caution and as a standard practice for any infection control breach with potential risk of bloodborne pathogen transmission, BPH is recommending certain patients who may have visited the practice between October 27, 2020 and July 7, 2021, be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV through their local health department or local healthcare provider.”

Beckley Attorney Stephen New, of New, Taylor & Associates, represents some of the patients.

“It’s very early still but our firm has been contacted. We advise all patients to heed the warnings of DHHR and be tested.  We look forward to taking part in the investigation of this serious and troubling situation.”

Attorney Stephen P. New of New, Taylor & Associates

This is an ongoing situation.

