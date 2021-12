Many cryptocurrencies already have huge market caps. Cardano has many uses beyond a digital currency. Cryptocurrency continues to fascinate investors, and developers keep coming up with new forms of cryptocurrency as well as new uses for tokens and their platforms. As investors pour money into what they hope will be a profitable investment, the total value of cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed, with Bitcoin alone having a market cap of more than $1 trillion. Consider that only five publicly trade U.S. companies have attained that status: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO