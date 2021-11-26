ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KSR Today, presented by Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse: Kentucky takes on North Florida

 4 days ago
Kentucky takes on North Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action Friday evening, taking on the North Florida Ospreys at Rupp Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tonight’s matchup marks the fifth consecutive home game out of seven straight spanning from Nov. 12 through Dec. 7.

North Florida enters the game with a 1-5 overall record with losses to Texas Tech (89-74), Texas A&M (64-46), Grand Canyon (65-51), Arizona State (72-63) and UCLA (98-63). The team’s lone victory came against Webber International (103-43) last weekend.

The Ospreys are led by 6-foot-7 wing Carter Hendricksen, a native of Mt. Sterling, KY and a former Lexington Christian Academy standout. Hendricksen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per contest on 40.7% shooting, 47.5% from three and 84.2% from the line to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He entered the year as a 2021-22 Preseason All-ASUN selection after earning First Team All-ASUN honors last season.

“They have a player, a Kentucky player, he’s their best player,” John Calipari said Tuesday. “He’s about 6-7 and shoots and shoots and shoots, just plays. … He’s coming in as their best player, and he’s coming in to make his name. It’s going to be another hard game for us.”

As a team, UNF is averaging just 66.7 points while allowing 76.8 points per game. The Ospreys are shooting 42.0% from the field overall, 38.3% from three (10.3 3PM) and 75.3% from the line. They’re also averaging 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.2 blocks and 15.8 turnovers, all numbers worse than Kentucky’s production.

“It’s the next opportunity for us to get better,” Orlando Antigua said Wednesday. “We’re respecting our opponents. It’s an opportunity for our team to grow and get better. There are areas of our game where we need to continue to get better, tidying up. They just happen to be the next opponent on our schedule.”

Viewing and listening information can be found below:

  • When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 26
  • Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center (Lexington, KY)
  • Television: SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst)
  • Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app
  • Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Mike Pratt (analyst)
  • Satellite Radio: Sirius (N/A), XM (191), SXM App (962)

Wildcats volunteer at the Salvation Army

How did the Kentucky basketball team spend their Thanksgiving holiday? By volunteering at the Salvation Army, an annual tradition under John Calipari.

During the visit, the Wildcats signed and distributed basketballs, handed out meals, and spent time with community members in attendance.

Check out some photos from the visit:

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Doesn’t get much better than that.

Rick Pitino beats No. 10 Alabama

Rick Pitino has his first signature win as the head coach of the Iona Gaels, and he made history while doing so. Pitino’s Iona squad knocked off No. 10 Alabama on Thursday to become the first time in MAAC history to beat an AP top-10 team. He’s now beaten a top-10 team at four different schools.

Following the 72-68 win, MAAC teams are now 1-119 in games against teams in the AP top-10.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Pitino said after the win. “They are great guys to coach. I’m really, really excited, happy for them.”

Iona is now 6-0 on the year, good for first in the MAAC. The Gaels have now beaten Appalachian State, Harvard, Hofstra, Liberty, North Alabama and Alabama to open the season.

Pitino has the Gaels rolling.

Thanksgiving in the NFL

  • Chicago Bears def. Detroit Lions 16-14
  • Bears: Danny Trevathan (DNP, IR)
  • Lions: Logan Stenberg (DNP, IR)
  • Las Vegas Raiders def. Dallas Cowboys 36-33 (OT)
  • Cowboys
  • Quinton Bohanna (active, no stats accumulated)
  • Kelvin Joseph (active, no stats accumulated)
  • The former Kentucky standout was ejected early in the third quarter on a punt return, getting into a scuffle on the sideline with a member of the Raiders.
  • Buffalo Bills def. New Orleans Saints 31-6
  • Saints: Landon Young (DNP, IR)

Today’s BBNBA schedule

After a quiet Thanksgiving schedule in the NBA, things are back to normal on Friday. The day is filled with former Kentucky standouts taking the floor:

  • Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3:30 p.m. ET)
  • Clippers: Eric Bledsoe and B.J. Boston
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET)
  • Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jarred Vanderbilt
  • Hornets: PJ Washington, Nick Richards
  • Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)
  • Suns: Devin Booker
  • Knicks: Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Nerlens Noel, Kevin Knox
  • Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET)
  • Magic: Mychal Mulder
  • Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers (8 p.m. ET)
  • Pacers: Isaiah Jackson
  • Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET)
  • Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET)
  • Celtics: Enes Kanter
  • Spurs: Keldon Johnson
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets (9 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
  • Nuggets: Jamal Murray
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz (9 p.m. ET)
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET)
  • Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET)
  • Kings: De’Aaron Fox
  • Lakers: Anthony Davis, Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo

College football? College football.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took down Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl by a final score of 31-21 on Thanksgiving. It was a matchup that saw a combined 53 points and 808 total yards between the two high-powered offenses.

The battle of Kiffin vs. Leach was just the start of a busy college football weekend, one that continues today.

Take a look at today’s biggest televised matchups:

  • Boise State at No. 21 San Diego State (12 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Kansas State at Texas (12 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan (12 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
  • No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska (1:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
  • No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
  • Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • South Florida at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Colorado at No. 19 Utah (4 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • North Carolina at No. 20 NC State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

