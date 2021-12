Two of Howell’s four FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams have qualified for the FIRST in Michigan State Finals based on their performances at FTC Qualifier events last weekend. Team KAOS qualified based on its performance in the Fruitport Qualifier. The team finished qualifying matches with a 3-2 record and was selected as an alliance member by Team RoboDux from Zeeland for the playoff matches. Joining Team KAOS and Team RoboDux in the alliance was Team ZooBOTix United from Kalamazoo. The alliance went 4-0 in the playoff matches to be named event champions and advance to the state finals.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO