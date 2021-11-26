ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health risks with aluminum

Cover picture for the articleMy step-daughter told me not to cook with aluminum foil, as it can cause health problems. Is this true? Is it safe to use plastic containers when heating food in the microwave oven?. Thank you,. Jesse. Dear Jesse,. We use aluminum in our everyday lives. Sources include medication, aluminum...

kiowacountypress.net

Dear Dietitian - Do aluminum and plastic food containers cause health problems?

My step-daughter told me not to cook with aluminum foil, as it can cause health problems. Is this true? Is it safe to use plastic containers when heating food in the microwave oven?. Jesse. Dear Jesse,. We use aluminum in our everyday lives. Sources include medication, aluminum foil, aluminum cans,...
Cosmos

Extreme heat increases health risk for everyone

Extreme heat is a killer. It’s responsible for thousands of deaths around the world every year, with a huge proportion of those already attributed to rising global temperatures. Studies have long shown that people over the age of 65 face an increased risk of hospital admission and death during extreme...
Medical News Today

What are the health benefits and risks of marijuana?

At the time of writing this feature, in the United States, 36 states and four territories have legalized cannabis-derived products for medical use. Additionally, 18 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia allow the recreational use of cannabis. Although many people use the terms “cannabis” and “marijuana” interchangeably, the...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
EatThis

Over 60? Don't Ever Say This to Your Doctor

Being honest with your doctor is incredibly important; by not voicing your health concerns or being candid about your lifestyle habits, the only person you're hurting is yourself. (Plus, doctors say they know when you're lying anyway.) But if you're over 60 and tell your doctor these things, they're unlikely to respond with unbridled enthusiasm. So why not avoid these habits and make your next visit a breeze? Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

CVS Just Banned This From All of Its Stores

From product recalls to continued shortages, CVS has seen its fair share of empty shelves over the last year. In July, the pharmacy chain pulled two different sun-care items from its stores after a report came out claiming that the products contained a chemical that could cause cancer. Then in August, the retailer had to place a purchasing limit on at-home COVID tests due to high demand and short supply. Now, CVS has just banned one product from being sold at any of its stores following complaints. Read on to find out what the pharmacy chain is pulling from shelves.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH

