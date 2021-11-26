ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Save on the Best Mac Apps With This Black Friday Bundle

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are here, and we just want to make sure you don't forget about a certain someone while you're crossing names off that gift list. Someone you couldn't live without. Someone who's there to pick up the slack for you at work and help you unwind in the...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

C-Command Software Offers Discounts on its Mac Apps for Black Friday 2021

For Black Friday 2021 through Cyber Monday, C-Command Software is offering discounts on all of its Mac apps with the code BLACKFRIDAY2021. DropDMG (25% off, US$24.99 -> US$18.74) – The easiest way to create and work with Mac disk images (.dmg files). EagleFiler (25% off, US$49.99 -> US$37.49). Organize files,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Black#Mac Apps#Black Friday Sale
IGN

Save On This Mac & Windows Support System During This Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale

Those of us who use iOS devices and Windows devices want to be able to move our data from phone to laptop to website to hard drive without having to worry about losing it. Unfortunately, you have to worry to keep yourself on point enough to manage that data without losing it. Or at least you used to have to worry, but now there is software that can handle that oversight for you.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Here are the best VPN apps for Mac

Apple revealed some new Macs during its “Unleashed” virtual event last month. If you have bought the latest MacBook Pro 2021, it’s important to keep it protected by using a case. Regardless of the model you have, VPN apps offer protection when it comes to your digital identity and fingerprint. When using a Virtual Private Network, tracking and profiling you becomes harder. Additionally, you can access regionally blocked websites. Here are the best VPN apps for Mac.
NEWS10 ABC

13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Dyson V10 Black Friday deal — SAVE $100 at Best Buy today

Keep your house clean over the holidays by picking up this incredible Dyson V10 Black Friday deal that slashes the price of the V10 Animal by $100, bringing it down to just $400. If you’re on the hunt for a powerful vacuum cleaner, then this is easily one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find. However, because Dyson’s such a popular brand, tons of people are also looking for their vacuums. If you want to snag this deal, make sure you do it as soon as possible.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Apple Insider

Get 12 highly rated Mac apps for $18 in the Limited Edition bundle

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — For a short time only, a dozen selected Mac apps including PDF Reader, RealVPN, and TextSniper, are available in the annual Limited Edition bundle for $29.99 — andAppleInsider readers get an additional 40% off for Black Friday.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Sony X90J 75 Inch TV Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals Home & Kitchen Black Friday Deals at Walmart Wayfair Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals Our Place Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here, but this year’s best Cyber Monday deals actually started early. For the past week, savvy shoppers have been filling up their shopping carts, and we’ve already seen some popular products sell out. Seriously, there’s no time to waste! Keep reading to find the best Cyber...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Smart coffee makers can make your morning easier, but which one is best?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which smart coffee maker is best? You might use coffee to get your brain moving in the morning, but wouldn’t it be great if your coffee maker got things moving for you first? Smart coffee makers allow you to brew your coffee from anywhere, so it’s […]
PC Magazine

Black Friday Deal: Save $200 on a 55-Inch Hisense U7G Smart TV

Affordable TVs just got a whole lot more affordable, thanks to Black Friday deals—like 24% off a Hisense ULED Premium 55-inch Quantum Dot QLED Series smart TV. The bezel-less 4K set is on sale from Amazon for $649.99—$200 off the $849.99 retail price. Like so many smart TVs before it,...
pockettactics.com

Save 41% on Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey with Nintendo Switch bundles this Black Friday

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the best games on Nintendo Switch. Funnily enough, they also have a lot in common: Mario and Link both find themselves in worlds much bigger than those they’d been in before, and both games have a heavy focus on exploration of these fantastic new lands. They’re both modern classics and if you don’t yet have them in your Switch collection, the good news is that you can get them both in a bundle for 41% off on Amazon for Black Friday – that’s practically buy one, get one free.
AFTVnews

Echo Show 5 and 8 Black Friday Deals are now Live! — Plus many Bundle Deals that save more

Amazon put some of its Echo Show models on sale for Black Friday earlier this week, but now the flood gates are open and the rest of the Black Friday Deals on Echo Shows have gone live. The least expensive deal is the Refurb Echo Show 5 1st-gen for $34.99 which is the new lowest price it has ever been. For not much more, get the new Echo Show 5 2nd-gen for $44.99 with the option to throw in a Blink Mini Camera for $5. Those too are new all-time low prices. The main difference between the 1st and 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 is an improved camera on the newer model. The Echo Show 8 1st-gen is on sale for 59.99 with the same $5 Blink Mini Camera option. Alternately, you can save $10 by going with the Refurb Echo Show 8 1st-gen for $49.99. Lastly, the new Echo Show 8 2nd-gen is $89.99 and, you guessed it, you can add a $5 camera. The difference betweent he 1st and 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 is much greater, with the newer model getting a hugely improved camera and much faster processor. Before you buy any of these, be sure to scroll down where I have listed all the various bundles available that can same you even more, like the Echo Show 5 2nd-gen + Ring Video Doorbell bundle for $61.99, which saves you $83.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Black Friday Deal: 1 Year of Hulu for $0.99 Per Month

If you've been meaning to watch Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, or The Great, but haven't gotten around to signing up for a Hulu membership, this Black Friday deal may be the nudge you need. Hulu is offering one year of its ad-supported plan for $0.99 per month. That's...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Save $150 on a Gold MacBook Air

Apple is known for quality products, so it's no surprise the MacBook Air scored a spot on PCMag's Best of the Year 2020 list. Perhaps more surprising is Amazon's 15% discount on the gold model, on sale now for $849.99. This 13-inch laptop ships with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy