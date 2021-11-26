ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This the Answer to One of Fashion's Weirdest Mysteries?

Yesterday, the beloved freaky fashion Instagram account @Vanillajellaba made (another) triumphant return. The account which consists largely of photos of its anonymous owner (or owners) turning the layering clothes into an art form. Vanillajellaba’s identity has long been a source of fascination for the account’s 18,000 followers, and the account routinely...

AFP

Virgil Abloh: the man who brought the street to the catwalk

Virgil Abloh reimagined the profile of a fashion designer, merging streetwear, music and high fashion, and shattering glass ceilings as the first black creative director at Louis Vuitton.  His cancer diagnosis came just a year after he was appointed as head of menswear for Louis Vuitton, becoming the first black person to take an artistic director role at a top French fashion house.
GQMagazine

How a Low-Key French Designer Went from Deep Cut to on Trend

A few months before her death in 1999, Charlotte Perriand was asked in an interview whether she considered herself an architect or a designer. She rejected both titles. “I’d say first of all that I’m nothing. For the following reason: I have never designed an object, a form, a piece of furniture that I didn’t need to relate to a whole. If you asked me today to design you a chair, I would say ‘To go where?’ I have no imagination.”
GQMagazine

Jil Sander and Arc'teryx Take Gorpcore High Fashion

We are now living in a post-Adrien Brody’s character on Succession wearing six layers of gear to go on a stroll society. Gorpcore—the trend of sporting technically-minded outdoor apparel as everyday wear, no campsites required—has made it to the big leagues. And it's not just on TV—now one of its leading brands is officially entering into the high-fashion fold.
Dylan Moran
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is Dedicating Its Upcoming Runway Show to the Life and Legacy of Virgil Abloh

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s unexpected death, Louis Vuitton has decided the designer’s final show must go on. The French fashion house has announced that the upcoming spring 2022 menswear runway show in Miami will be dedicated to the life and legacy of the design visionary. Abloh, who died at age 41 on Sunday after privately battling cancer for the past two years, had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear since 2018. He was set to appear at Tuesday’s show alongside nearly 100 looks he created. In fact, he even posted a teaser on his Instagram just four days...
101.5 WPDH

What’s with the Mystery Bag in the WPDH Studio?

A mysterious bag has been sitting in the WPDH studio for what seems like weeks. Or maybe it's only been a week. I gotta say when I recently showed up to do the afternoon shift at the mighty PDH I almost jumped upon entering the studio and seeing what I thought was a dead animal sitting in a bag. Or was it? Perhaps it is? I still don't know. A bag has been sitting in the studio next to a trash bin for some time now and we're still trying to determine what it is and why it's there. Is it garbage? Is it there for someone to take if they like? I thought about checking out the item but the more I thought about it, I didn't feel comfortable reaching into the bag containing something that doesn't belong to me. Plus, what the hell is it?
GQMagazine

Rich the Kid Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection

Rich the Kid remembers linking up with the Migos for the first time, starting the "Dat Way" wave, and now he's sparking jewelry trends left and right. From his $75K Rich Forever pendant that honors his very own label to his $30K two-tone Wafi cuban link chain, Rich the Kid shows off his insane jewelry collection.
Robb Report

A Brief History of Virgil Abloh’s Indelible Impact on Fashion, Culture and Beyond

Virgil Abloh was a trailblazer. The designer, who died on Sunday at age 41, achieved more in his nearly 15-year career than most others hope to in a lifetime. For the past two years, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of Off-White had been privately battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma but continued to forge new territory in the fashion industry. That he was working so intensely for so long under these conditions speaks to a strength and dignity that is often less remarked upon than his visionary leadership of the brands...
Fashion’s fine feathered toppers

International Hat Day is Nov. 25. I suppose there are a few of us still around who remember our grandmothers wearing hats to church. Hats have long been important to society. Of course, one reason is that they were (and still are) practical for many things. Hats keep the sun or rain off of our heads and, in cold weather, help us stay warm.
GQMagazine

Sneak Inside GQ’s 2021 Men of the Year Party

Last night in Los Angeles, GQ celebrated our 26th annual Men of the Year issue. The guest list? Awe-inspiring. The dress code? Biggest fit possible. It all went down at the West Hollywood EDITION, hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and presented by Samsung Galaxy. Men of the Year cover stars Lil Nas X (in a glittering disco ball jacket) and Tom Holland (damn debonair in double-breasted velvet) set the style bar sky-high, while guests including Nic Cage, Henry Golding, Quavo, Diplo, 24kGoldn, and Dan Levy kept it there. Speaking of, Levy took home the party’s best souvenir: the GQ Big Fit of the Night medallion, custom made by jeweler Greg Yüna. But to make sure everyone got a special treat, Lil Nas X scooped up the mic for a surprise set. Keep scrolling to see how it all went down.
NewsBreak
GQMagazine

Pioneering Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died at 41

Virgil Abloh, the Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer, and the boundary-breaking creative force at the center of contemporary fashion and culture, died Sunday at the age of 41. Abloh died of cancer “which he had been battling privately privately for several years,” LVMH, the parent company that owns Louis Vuitton, shared in a statement Sunday morning.
Sourcing Journal

The Art of Collaboration: Virgil Abloh Through the Years

A creative visionary, Virgil Abloh made a career out of bringing people together and challenging the status quo. His affinity for helping young designers, combined with his unique background in architecture and work with multi-hyphenate artists of all kinds, solidified him as a fixture in fashion and beyond. By joining forces with institutions like Levi’s and Nike, as well as with Swiss design company Vitra, Abloh made an imprint in home goods, art, sneakers and more. Through his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director in 2018, the Off-White founder can be credited for cementing the boom of luxury streetwear—two categories...
CBS Chicago

Remembering Acclaimed Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh, A True Visionary With Chicago Ties

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tributes continued to pour in Monday night for famed fashion designer and Illinois native Virgil Abloh. You may recognize his name or you may not, but you have certainly seen his creations – and you may have worn them too. Abloh was the first Black man named an artistic director at Louis Vuitton. He was a visionary with Chicago ties, who lost his battle of cancer here at just 41 years old on Sunday. “Those things that hold you back from sort of executing on your dream are myths,” Abloh once said. His designs were on the covers of magazines, down...
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
The Independent

Philanthropist and fashion maverick: Virgil Abloh was one of the industry’s brightest stars

“Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and colour and beauty.” It’s a beautiful sentiment, written by Bella Hadid, and it’s just one of the many ways Virgil Abloh will be remembered. On Sunday, it was announced that the esteemed fashion designer had passed away aged 41, following a two-year battle with cancer.Abloh, who was the creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White, had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions...
GQMagazine

Timberland’s Most Iconic Boot Takes Things Up a Notch

The Timberland six-inch work boot occupies rarified space in contemporary fashion. It feels regional and global at once, and it now looks just as at home on runways as it does construction sites. This is thanks to countless 1990s New York rappers who were early to embrace the wheat-colored boot, weaving it into the fabric of influential hip-hop style. (Everyone from Biggie Smalls to Mobb Deep to Jay-Z to Kanye West has donned a pair.) The rugged boot eventually leaped into the fashion space, with designers and luxury labels paying homage to the style.
