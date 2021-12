Ghostrunner’s Ultimate DLC has been teased by 505 Games with the publisher stating more will be revealed next week, November 30th. Ahead of that though, players have the chance to take part in the Ghostrunner Ultimate DLC beta. It is a private beta so only a select number of applicants will be chosen to test the DLC ahead of its launch. If you are interested in getting an early look at Ghostrunner Ultimate then you can sign up for a chance to be part of the beta here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO