ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Is there a Santa shortage this year?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMQcT_0d7IZW9n00

It may be more difficult to get your kids to tell Santa what they want this year.

It’s not because the kids don’t want to see the man in red. Instead, some areas of the country are seeing a Santa shortage.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, there is a shortage of Santa Claus.

Mitch Allen, the founder of Hiresanta.com, told KCRG that his company is down about 10% when it comes to available Santas.

Allen attributes the shortage to Santa’s helpers retiring and others staying away this year because of health concerns.

“As you can imagine, most Santa Claus entertainers are high risk for a negative outcome if they get COVID-19,” Allen told KCRG. “A number of them are sitting this year out like they did last year, and, unfortunately, we lost a percent of them over the last 18 months due to COVID-19.”

Allen said that all places that he has provided Santas with will have them this year, but the Santas may only be available for a shorter time.

Royal Entertainers in San Diego is seeing a similar trend.

The company hires out actors to play Santa and other characters for parties and events.

Brittany Skipper, Royal Entertainers’ owner, told KNSD that she has lost 20 Santas this year.

Some Santas said they’re taking the year off to protect themselves from the pandemic.

While she’s short of Santa actors, the requests for the big man have increased 120%, Skipper said.

Darrick Betzenderfer told the “Today” show that while he is sitting out this year, he wants to get back in the chair next year.

“I want it so bad. I miss it. The kids need Santa especially this time of year,” Betzenderfer said.

So what is the best bet to see Santa this year?

Today” says to plan ahead. Many families have already made reservations for the meet-and-greet.

Finally, don’t be surprised that there are still safety protocols in place, like masks and a socially distant meeting.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Santa Makes Yearly Visit to Girardville

On Thursday evening, Santa continued his annual tradition of visiting Girardville on Thanksgiving evening where he paraded through the borough, lit Christmas Tree, and met with children. Santa and Rudolph were led through the borough by Girardville Police and the Fire Department which ended at borough hall where he lit...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WRGB

Mall visits with Santa return this year, with some changes

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Last year took some of the fun out of Christmas as COVID meant certain traditions like kids visiting Santa telling them their Christmas wishes was either cancelled or restricted to a more less personal type exchange. However, it appears this year local malls are returning back...
ROTTERDAM, NY
KTUL

Santa shortage could impact holiday traditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Most of us have gone to the mall each year to tell Santa what we want for Christmas, even our dogs can get a chance to greet one of Santa's helpers, but this year, seeing Santa's helpers may be more difficult. “Just like many other businesses,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
readthereporter.com

Popular Santa Tours of Carmel neighborhoods back this year

One year after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families and kids who were sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department (CFD). The tours will begin Sunday, Nov. 28 and include 10 dates with 10 different routes through Sunday, Dec. 19.
CARMEL, IN
nbcboston.com

Demand for Santa Is Up, But Labor Shortage Stretches to North Pole

You better not pout, you better not cry, and here is why: Santa is trying to come to town this holiday season, even with record demand. On a recent night in Manchester, New Hampshire, a group of Santas came together for a Santa supper — a chance to catch their breath between deciding who is naughty and nice.
MANCHESTER, NH
WGAU

The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing

NEW YORK — (AP) — Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic. “Be smart. Be caring. If you have the tiniest tickle in your throat, the tiniest feeling, worry about yourself and worry about everybody else, and know Santa will always be there next year," said 57-year-old Kevin Chesney, who's been donning the big red suit since he was a kid.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Hiresanta Com#Kcrg#Royal Entertainers#Knsd#Santas#Cox Media Group
NBC San Diego

Ho Ho, Oh No! Santa Shortage Looming Ahead of Christmas Season

From supply chain shortages to rising prices at the pump and grocery store, the pandemic has had an impact on every facet of our lives. Now it’s keeping Santa out of town. That's right. There’s a nationwide shortage of Santas. “We have lost some of our Santas and had to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
People

Santa Claus Is in High Demand and Short Supply, Leading to Nationwide Shortage

Santa Claus might not be coming to town. That's because many Santa Claus entertainers have decided to forego this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiresanta.com founder Mitch Allen told Insider his company has seen a 121% jump in the amount of Santa requests this year compared to the past two years. However, the amount of available Santas is down 10% because some have sadly died from COVID, others are choosing not to participate to protect their health and some have simply retired from the seasonal gig.
TEXAS STATE
njmom.com

Santa In NJ: Where To See The Big Guy This Year

He’s making a list and checking it twice—yes, Santa in NJ is back in a big and safe way. From malls to towns to festivals and villages, kids can give Santa their wish list, visit with his elves or special characters, and snap a few photos to keep. And while there are safety measures in place, kids will still feel the magic, even if it looks a bit different. Ho, ho, ho!
POLITICS
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
100K+
Followers
77K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy