Matt Taven Would Like To Work Behind The Scenes Once In-Ring Career Is Over

By Jeremy Lambert
 4 days ago

At 36 years old, Matt Taven might be closer to the end of his career than he is the beginning, but he still hopes to keep going for at least another decade. Once his in-ring career is over, Taven is hoping to transition into an office position in wrestling....

CinemaBlend

The WWE Is Facing Criticism From Fans (And Even Former Superstars) For Using Fired Wrestlers In Storylines

When it comes to the WWE, it’s hard to find just about anything that’s off-limits. The organization has worked some pretty questionable storylines over the years, though the latest could be one of its worst in recent memory. The latest Monday Night Raw featured an exchange between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, whose feud has now implied Becky Lynch is responsible for the slew of firings of WWE Superstars over the past year. Now, the company is facing criticism from fans and even former Superstars who feel the storyline is insensitive at best.
Fightful

Matt Taven Fought To Put Vincent Over At ROH Glory By Honor

Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia came up in wrestling together and were part of The Kingdom in ROH. The duo won the ROH Tag Team Titles and seemed destined to be together forever. In 2019, Vinny turned on Taven and started his journey to being Vincent, leader of The Righteous.
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Taven Describes Recent ROH TV Tapings As His “Own Funeral”

In an appearance on the ROHStrong Podcast ROH Tag Team Champions The OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, talked more about their reactions to Ring of Honor’s upcoming hiatus and the promotion releasing all talent from contracts. Taven relayed a story from when the OGK was at the last set of ROH tapings, where the locker room was down until the women’s division lifted their spirits.
411mania.com

Matt Taven on Wanting to Put Over Vinny Marseglia in Their Feud

– During the latest edition of the ROHStrong Podcast, Kevin Eck spoke to The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Matt Taven on his feud with Vinny Marseglia: “It was just three months ago where I felt on top of the world. I remember hitting the ground in the cage and thinking, ‘ We did it, two years, we did that,’ and being so proud of everything we had done and I hope, like a Picasso, people will go back and watch that and maybe years from now, it’ll get the credit that it deserves because it’s one thing for me to say it, but it’s another thing when other people give it the just due that I think it deserves. I’m so proud of those two years and everything that happened. To me, all Vinny needed was a catalyst. He’s so talented and so good. Just like all of us in wrestling, we just need that one person in wrestling to reach out and pull you up a little bit. We came up together and he’s one of the first people I met in wrestling and we’ve been thick as thieves ever since. I know the love he has for wrestling and I know how talented he is.”
