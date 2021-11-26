Matt Taven Would Like To Work Behind The Scenes Once In-Ring Career Is Over

– During the latest edition of the ROHStrong Podcast, Kevin Eck spoke to The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Matt Taven on his feud with Vinny Marseglia: “It was just three months ago where I felt on top of the world. I remember hitting the ground in the cage and thinking, ‘ We did it, two years, we did that,’ and being so proud of everything we had done and I hope, like a Picasso, people will go back and watch that and maybe years from now, it’ll get the credit that it deserves because it’s one thing for me to say it, but it’s another thing when other people give it the just due that I think it deserves. I’m so proud of those two years and everything that happened. To me, all Vinny needed was a catalyst. He’s so talented and so good. Just like all of us in wrestling, we just need that one person in wrestling to reach out and pull you up a little bit. We came up together and he’s one of the first people I met in wrestling and we’ve been thick as thieves ever since. I know the love he has for wrestling and I know how talented he is.”

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO