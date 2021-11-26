Q2 Recap: 4 parolees from DuPage County convicted of homicide set for release

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the person suspected of shooting at a Marysville bar, injuring one person, back in September. Marysville police say the incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 22 at the Field and Stream Hotel and Tavern. Officers responded and found that a man had been shot in the shoulder. Several bullet holes were also found at the front of the bar, police say. Witnesses reported that someone got upset at someone inside the bar, then went out and got a gun from his car. He then started shooting when the bar’s door opened. On Tuesday, patrons at the bar – including the original shooting victim – reported seeing that the same suspect was back at the bar. Officers responded and arrested him without incident. The suspect has been positively identified as 26-year-old Marysville resident Mario Enrique Ramirez. He has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing attempted murder charges.

