15 Uplifting Stories to Fill You With Gratitude All Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the final Thursday in November for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law making the fourth Thursday in November the federal holiday. A national day of thanksgiving had been championed in the 19th century by Sarah Josepha Buell Hale, a New Hampshire native who was editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, an influential women’s magazine before the Civil War. Noting that states were celebrating Thanksgiving holidays on various days, Hale wrote to Lincoln: “You may have observed that, for some years past, there has been an increasing interest felt in our land to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day, in all the States; it now needs National recognition and authoritive fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution.” Thanks to Hale and Lincoln, it became just that.

