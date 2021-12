Some homes left without power following the “catastrophic damage” caused by Storm Arwen last week may not be reconnected until Friday, an electricity company has said.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reconnected more than 120,000 customers since Friday’s storm, but 6,500 remained without power on Wednesday.Graeme Keddie, of SSEN, said the main villages have been reconnected but that for “localised faults” power is not expected to be restored until Friday.He apologised to any customers affected and said the company is doing all it can to restore power “as quickly as possible”.I would like to thank our customers who have...

