Health

India's Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March. The company was to have been COVAX's main supplier, but an explosion of cases in...

www.sfgate.com

