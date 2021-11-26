By the book: Time to catch up on the must-reads of 2021

Nippy days beg for a flannel throw, a mug of tea, wool socks and, of course, a great book. Since very few novels are released at the end of the year, December is an ideal time to catch up on the reads you might have missed in 2021. Best of all, many of these books have been out a while so you can reserve them at the library without much of a wait.

‘Hell of a Book’

What’s it about? North Carolina author Jason Mott wanted to answer the question, “What does it mean to be black in America?” His latest novel is his answer to that in-depth question. An alcoholic black author is on book tour and keeps seeing an imaginary boy called The Kid, and there’s also a parallel story line about a young black boy named Soot. Meanwhile, the nation is preoccupied with a tragic police shooting of an unarmed child. Confused yet? No need. All these elements come together beautifully to create an astounding final twist.

Why You Should Read It: Mott won the National Book Award in fiction this year, and that’s no surprise because “Hell of a Book” lives up to its title, combining poignancy and humor in a wholly imaginary way. The author is no stranger to a winning concept. His first novel “The Returned” was made into a TV series “The Resurrection,” about family members coming back from the dead.

‘The Wife Upstairs’

What’s it about? A broke young woman named Jane walks dogs in a wealthy Birmingham, Alabama, suburb and sets her sights on Eddie Rochester, a wealthy widower, whose deceased wife used to be a famous lifestyle guru. As Jane gets to know Eddie better, she learns some troubling facts about his wife’s demise.

Why You Should Read It: Author Rachel Hawkins takes elements from the classic novels “Jane Eyre” and “Rebecca” and creates a Southern gothic thriller. This debut novel was a #1 LibraryReads book and a favorite of independent bookstores.

‘Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light’

What’s it about? The author of “Southern Lady Code,” Helen Ellis writes a series of hilarious essays about a reunion with her lifelong friends on the Redneck Riviera. The women dish on middle-age lovemaking, menopause, mammograms, husbands, kids and more.

Why You Should Read It: The book is a Southern Book Award finalist and “A Garden and Gun” Best Book of the Year. NPR says that “the spirit of Nora Ephron … hovers over this book.”

‘Razorblade Tears’

What’s it about? Two ex-con fathers, one black and one white, join forces to avenge the deaths of their murdered gay sons who were married to each other. Along the way, the grieving men confront their individual prejudices.

Why You Should Read It: This taut Southern thriller written by S.A. Cosby has been compared to the best of Lee Child and received raves from Michael Connelly. Both Booklist and Kirkus gave it starred reviews.

‘Fight Songs: A Story of Love and Sports in a Complicated South’

What’s it about? Author Ed Southern explores the meaning of college sports in the South and how the pandemic has added nuance and contradictions to the way the fans think about their favorite teams. It's an insightful examination of the culture and history of Southerners’ love for their college teams.

Why You Should Read It: You’ll never look at college sports the same way. It's also a Southern Book Award finalist.

‘How Lucky’

What’s it about? A Georgia Bulldog fan witnesses a kidnapping and tries to solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Why You Should Read It: The novel by Will Leitch, which is reminiscent of “Rear Window,” has gotten raves from Richard Russo, and Stephen King compares it to “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Also, the setting of Athens, Georgia, will be familiar to most local readers.

Do you have local literary news? Email it to karin.gillespie@gmail.com. By the Book is published monthly.

Local book signing

Artist Johnathan Green, the author of “Gullah Spirit,” will appear at the Morris Museum of Art on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. There will be Lowcountry cuisine and libations. Cost is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.themorris.org.