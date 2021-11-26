ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

By the book: Time to catch up on the must-reads of 2021

By Karin Gillespie
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26r13q_0d7IYphH00

Nippy days beg for a flannel throw, a mug of tea, wool socks and, of course, a great book. Since very few novels are released at the end of the year, December is an ideal time to catch up on the reads you might have missed in 2021. Best of all, many of these books have been out a while so you can reserve them at the library without much of a wait.

‘Hell of a Book’

What’s it about? North Carolina author Jason Mott wanted to answer the question, “What does it mean to be black in America?” His latest novel is his answer to that in-depth question. An alcoholic black author is on book tour and keeps seeing an imaginary boy called The Kid, and there’s also a parallel story line about a young black boy named Soot. Meanwhile, the nation is preoccupied with a tragic police shooting of an unarmed child. Confused yet? No need. All these elements come together beautifully to create an astounding final twist.

Why You Should Read It: Mott won the National Book Award in fiction this year, and that’s no surprise because “Hell of a Book” lives up to its title, combining poignancy and humor in a wholly imaginary way. The author is no stranger to a winning concept. His first novel “The Returned” was made into a TV series “The Resurrection,” about family members coming back from the dead.

‘The Wife Upstairs’

What’s it about? A broke young woman named Jane walks dogs in a wealthy Birmingham, Alabama, suburb and sets her sights on Eddie Rochester, a wealthy widower, whose deceased wife used to be a famous lifestyle guru. As Jane gets to know Eddie better, she learns some troubling facts about his wife’s demise.

Why You Should Read It: Author Rachel Hawkins takes elements from the classic novels “Jane Eyre” and “Rebecca” and creates a Southern gothic thriller. This debut novel was a #1 LibraryReads book and a favorite of independent bookstores.

‘Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light’

What’s it about? The author of “Southern Lady Code,” Helen Ellis writes a series of hilarious essays about a reunion with her lifelong friends on the Redneck Riviera. The women dish on middle-age lovemaking, menopause, mammograms, husbands, kids and more.

Why You Should Read It: The book is a Southern Book Award finalist and “A Garden and Gun” Best Book of the Year. NPR says that “the spirit of Nora Ephron … hovers over this book.”

‘Razorblade Tears’

What’s it about? Two ex-con fathers, one black and one white, join forces to avenge the deaths of their murdered gay sons who were married to each other. Along the way, the grieving men confront their individual prejudices.

Why You Should Read It: This taut Southern thriller written by S.A. Cosby has been compared to the best of Lee Child and received raves from Michael Connelly. Both Booklist and Kirkus gave it starred reviews.

‘Fight Songs: A Story of Love and Sports in a Complicated South’

What’s it about? Author Ed Southern explores the meaning of college sports in the South and how the pandemic has added nuance and contradictions to the way the fans think about their favorite teams. It's an insightful examination of the culture and history of Southerners’ love for their college teams.

Why You Should Read It: You’ll never look at college sports the same way. It's also a Southern Book Award finalist.

‘How Lucky’

What’s it about? A Georgia Bulldog fan witnesses a kidnapping and tries to solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Why You Should Read It: The novel by Will Leitch, which is reminiscent of “Rear Window,” has gotten raves from Richard Russo, and Stephen King compares it to “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Also, the setting of Athens, Georgia, will be familiar to most local readers.

Do you have local literary news? Email it to karin.gillespie@gmail.com. By the Book is published monthly.

Local book signing

Artist Johnathan Green, the author of “Gullah Spirit,” will appear at the Morris Museum of Art on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. There will be Lowcountry cuisine and libations. Cost is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.themorris.org.

Comments / 1

Related
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Read these important books

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by Mortimer J. Adler, Ph.D., who was assisted in updating the book in 1972 by Charles Van Doren, Ph.D. This year, writer and teacher Paul Krause...
WATERLOO, IA
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Lockdown, revenge and feminism are just some of the themes explored in this fresh crop of books…. 1. The Selfless Act Of Breathing by JJ Bola is published in hardback by Dialogue Books priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now. The Selfless Act Of Breathing is a heartfelt and searing exploration...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

10 books to read in December

Almost all of the books on this month’s list come out on the same early December date, in plenty of time for you to choose one or more as gifts. Happy holiday reading!. Calle, a French artist, is known as a “forensic conceptualist,” and her book, published for the first time in English, is a kind of catalogued voyeurism. In 1981, Calle worked as a chambermaid in a Venetian hotel, using not just a broom and a mop, but also a camera and a cassette recorder. The rumpled sheets and discarded items reveal much about humanity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Two By Two: A Reading List of Books That Belong Together

These pairs of writers make good, neighborly companions on a bookshelf. They resemble each other in terms of style, subject matter, approach, or artistic values. I imagine them as living on either side of a semi-detached house: each household retains its distinctiveness although they may share a roof, a driveway, and a mail carrier. Yet sometimes the resemblances are so strong that you wonder if they’re not just neighbors, but relatives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Foreign Policy

The Best Books We Read in 2021

Foreign Policy staffers and columnists do a lot of reading as part of our jobs to stay on top of both the news happening around the world and the conversations and debates taking place among experts, practitioners, activists, and everyday folks. But we do plenty of reading for pleasure, too, to enrich our understanding of the world we live in. Here is a roundup of the best books we read this year, from historical nonfiction to thrilling sci-fi to poignant novels and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmopolitan

The Best Order to Read 'The Wheel of Time' Books in, Explained

Are you completely swept away by the medieval fantasy world of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time? The latest in a series of series that want what Game of Thrones has, the show already has a lot of fans thanks to the OG books that came out in the '90s and '00s. Seriously, like, am I not the only one who has noticed Wheel of Time fans coming out of the woodwork in anticipation of the series adaptation??
BOOKS & LITERATURE
openculture.com

Read 800+ Thanksgiving Books Free at the Internet Archive

On Thanksgiving Day, Americans make the (sometimes arduous) effort to gather for an enormous traditional meal and for many, a now equally traditional viewing of televised football. But even when stretched to their maximum length, these activities occupy only so many hours. What to do with the rest of the day? You might consider heading over to the Internet Archive and filling it with some holiday-appropriate reading. Last year that site’s librarian Brewster Kahle tweeted a suggestion to “check out 700 Thanksgiving books! (from delightful to dated to a little weird)” in their online collection, a collection that has since risen to more than 800 digitized volumes.
RECIPES
enterprisersproject.com

How to build stronger teams in 2022: 10 must-read books

The pandemic tested IT teams in entirely new ways and shed new light on the importance of taking care of employees’ very human needs in a difficult time. As former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recently wrote for the Harvard Business Review, that attention will shift to higher level needs like clarity, truth, connection, and growth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Leitch
Person
Rachel Hawkins
Person
Michael Connelly
Person
Stephen King
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Richard Russo
sjpl.org

November: Books I've Read Recently

"Books I've Read Recently" is a series where I, Penelope Gomez, will do a monthly wrap up of the books I've read throughout the past month. In this series I will give a brief synopsis of the story and then give the book a rating out of 5 stars. 5 stars being the best and 1 star being the worst!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
readwrite.com

5 Must-Read Books that Will Transform Your Life

For many people, the Covid-19 pandemic won’t be thought of as merely the prompting of a global health crisis. Instead, they’ll view it as a time of reflection, a time to rethink their purpose and meaning. In other words, a time of transformation. And few things are as helpful during seasons of crisis as digging through a stack of must-read books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

Jodi Picoult's Emotional New Book, Wish You Were Here, Is a Must Read Set During the Pandemic

Jodi Picoult's newest novel, Wish You Were Here ($20, originally $29), is the first of hers I've read in a decade, but it has certainly gotten me hooked on her writing style once more. The novel begins on March 13, 2020, on the eve of a trip to the Galápagos that 29-year-old Diana O'Toole is taking with her boyfriend, Finn, who she just knows is going to propose on the romantic getaway. After all, she turns 30 in just over a month, and her life plan concerning her relationship and career goals is right on track according to the timeline she set in her head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Omaha.com

Five books that helped our kids get into reading

We’ve been working hard on that one, beginning by reading them books — kids books or whatever we happened to be reading — from when they were babies. Then at least two picture books a night as toddlers. And now we have much-coveted reading time before bed every single night.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Southern
orartswatch.org

What Are You Reading? at the Portland Book Festival

With limited capacity due to COVID precautions, last week’s Portland Book Festival saw shorter lines than in the past to enter theaters, buy lunch, or get an author’s signature. Nevertheless, attendees were excited to chat while waiting. I talked with a handful of the many booklovers who attended Saturday’s live event and found them passionate about reading — everything from sci-fi to memoirs to cookbooks.
PORTLAND, OR
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Don’t bother watching Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time,’ unless you read the books

Critics reviewing the new Amazon Prime Video fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” were given a long, detailed, episode-by-episode catalog of spoilers to avoid mentioning in reviews ahead of its premiere Friday, Nov. 19. They needn’t have worried. You can’t spoil what you can’t understand, and “The Wheel of Time” plays more like a plot-point-pileup than a fluid, coherent story.
TV & VIDEOS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Books are meant for reading, not burning

I own a lot of books. Some might say an excessive number of volumes. I’m a collector, but also a book advocate. I like books. I live in many ways to be surrounded by books and the ideas, insights, controversies and confusion contained between their covers. I own books I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crowrivermedia.com

AT THE LIBRARY: Getting a read on books for gifts

The warmth and joy of the holiday season has arrived with Thanksgiving this week. That means it’s time for the annual children’s book gift guide from the Litchfield Public Library. All the books on these lists are also available to check out from the Litchfield Public Library and have been published in 2021.
LITCHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
Literary Hub

The Iliad: Book 21 by Homer, Read by Anton Lesser

In collaboration with audio publishers and professional narrators, Audiobook Break serializes extraordinary audiobooks. Each week we’ll release two books of The Iliad, and you can listen throughout the week, or catch up on the weekends. *. Listen to “Achilles Fights the River,” Book 21 of Homer’s epic poem. The Iliad...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must-Read Middle Grade Fairytale Retellings

There are few things I love more than a great fairytale retelling. I loved fantasy as a kid, so even from a young age I was attracted to books exploring fairytale tropes and stories. And middle grade fairytale retellings were among my favorite. It’s interesting that I remember some of these books more than I do hearing/reading the original fairytales for the first time. Maybe that’s just because they’re so ingrained in society. Or maybe I saw the Disney movies and absorbed a lot of the basic tales that way. Regardless, it’s safe to say that I loved seeing a classic fairytale turned on its head. And I think this is a thing most kids have in common. There’s just something terribly fun about a fractured fairytale, in seeing something old and maybe a bit outdated made silly or modern or relatable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

7 books to read if your workplace is full of jerks

Whether you’re back in the office or working from home, a toxic company culture can make you feel trapped. Maybe your overbearing boss doesn’t respect your time, maybe two of your employees just can’t get along, or maybe women and minorities don’t feel as welcome as white men. No matter...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gatesnotes.com

5 books I loved reading this year

When I was a kid, I was obsessed with science fiction. Paul Allen and I would spend countless hours discussing Isaac Asimov’s original Foundation trilogy. I read every book by Edgar Rice Burroughs and Robert Heinlein. (The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress was a particular favorite.) There was something so thrilling to me about these stories that pushed the limits of what was possible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

242
Followers
73
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy