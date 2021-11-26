ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf reporter Teryn Gregson speaks out about how her faith played into PGA firing

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Golf reporter Teryn Gregson isn't going into the bunker after being fired by the Professional Golfers' Association of America.

She's continuing to charge that she was fired for not complying with what she called the organization's attempt to "punish" her for not being vaccinated, noting the whole affair has strengthened her faith.

Gregson, who had worked for the PGA Tour for five years and is over four months pregnant, said the tour fired her Nov. 12 after she asked for a religious exemption for the coronavirus vaccine . She had COVID-19 over the summer, she added. While the tour insists it has no vaccine mandate, it stated that it imposes "additional health and safety protocols for those who choose to remain unvaccinated," which appears to have been its basis for firing Gregson.

"They can use whatever verbiage they want to, but when you say to someone, 'You have to do this, or else,' 'You have to get this, or we're punishing you,' 'You have to get this, or we're making you go through policies that nobody else has to go through' — that's a mandate," Gregson said.

VIDEO OF NURSE ESCORTED OUT OF HOSPITAL AFTER REFUSING COVID-19 VACCINE GOES VIRAL

The PGA told the Washington Examiner it does not demand that its employees get the coronavirus vaccine, but noted protocols around testing and masking for unvaccinated workers.

"The PGA Tour does not have a vaccine mandate for its employees," the PGA said in a statement. "In September and based upon guidance from medical and legal advisors, the PGA Tour established additional health and safety protocols for those who choose to remain unvaccinated. There have been numerous communications to employees about these specific health and safety protocols."

The organization, Gregson said, is "being vague."

"They're playing a word game with all of it," she said. "They're saying to us, 'If you don't get vaccinated, you have to do X, Y, and Z.'"

She invoked her Title VII right for a religious exemption, Gregson added, but to no avail.

"I told them that I needed to invoke my Title VII right for religious exemption from the vaccine and the testing. Those do not align with my beliefs, either, in regard to the vaccine mandates as a result of the vaccine," she said. "They kept replying that these are their policies regardless of my religious beliefs."

Gregson added, "I was employed by the PGA Tour itself, and this is coming down from their HR and their legal department."

However, Gregson said her firing hasn't diminished her faith. It actually made it stronger.

"I think it has strengthened my faith. In times of struggle, God really makes you rely more on Him and surrender more to Him," she said. "It's also allowed me to dig deeper into what the Bible says. That's been really great to dive deeper into what the word says. To be able to share that with other people has been fantastic."

Gregson and her advocacy group, a Christian nonprofit organization, are seeking donations for her case.

"It's still important to be able to do that and talk to anyone that you can about the Bible and Jesus and God," she said. "This will help set precedent for people all over the country going through this."

#Health And Safety#Faith#Pga#The Pga Tour#The Washington Examiner
