WASHINGTON, DC – November 15, 2021 – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) today announced that their bipartisan bill, the Build America, Buy America Act, has been signed into law by President Biden. The Senators have been pushing for this legislation since 2017 and reintroduced it earlier this year. They fought and successfully included this legislation in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August and in the version that passed the House of Representatives earlier this month.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO