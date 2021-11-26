ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
65% of Consumers Think the Economy Is on the Wrong Track. Are They Right?

By Maurie Backman
 4 days ago
Image source: Getty Images

A lot of people have a negative view of today's economy. Should they?

Key points

  • The U.S. economy is in a much better place now than it was a year ago.
  • In spite of that, a recent survey finds that most consumers think it's going in the wrong direction.

When the coronavirus pandemic first struck back in early 2020, millions of jobs were shed within weeks as lockdowns ensued and consumers were instructed to stay home to the greatest degree possible. Things have improved tremendously since that point, though.

In October, the national unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, the economy is currently loaded with job openings, so much so that many industries are actually struggling with labor shortages.

But despite this progress, 65% of consumers say the economy is on the wrong track, according to Fannie Mae's most recent Home Purchase Sentiment Index. Incidentally, only 30% of people think now's a good time to buy a home. While sky-high property values may be playing a role in that line of thinking, for some potential buyers, economic uncertainty could be holding them back from making an offer and applying for a mortgage.

But should consumers really have such a negative outlook? Here's the scoop.

Today's economic times are tricky

On the one hand, the U.S. economy has made tremendous strides since the start of the pandemic. But there are a few factors that may be fueling consumers' negative outlook.

For one thing, the jobless rate is still a lot higher than it was before the pandemic began. Secondly, the rate of inflation has jumped substantially this summer, driving the cost of goods and services upward.

Nowadays, consumers are paying more money for everything from essentials to luxury purchases. And the more they're forced to spend on the former, the less money they'll have on hand for the latter.

Now what's interesting about inflation is that while it may seem like a bad thing, and it may be causing a lot of people a world of financial stress, it can actually be a sign of a healthy economy. A big reason we're dealing with such intense inflation right now is that many supply chains were disrupted during the pandemic and haven't caught back up. At the same time, consumers have more money to spend now than they did earlier in the crisis. And so prices are rising because demand is exceeding supply.

Buying a home in today's economy

It's understandable that some people may want to hold off on buying a home until inflation settles down and the economy stabilizes even more. Waiting to buy could also mean not having to pay such sky-high prices.

It's also important for consumers to realize that today's economy may not be in as poor shape as they think it is. That shouldn't necessarily change financial behaviors -- but it may give some people more peace of mind as we continue to navigate these interesting times.

Consumers who want to spend more conservatively in the coming months, whether in terms of buying a home or everyday purchases, are more than justified. Inflation should settle down eventually, as should home prices. It may just take a while to get there.

The Motley Fool

Here's How the Omicron Variant Could Hurt the U.S. Economy

The latest iteration of COVID-19 could have intense economic consequences. Experts are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant. It's too soon to know what health-related implications might ensue. The variant could create shutdowns, affect jobs, and impact the supply chain. Just when we thought we were making some...
mymotherlode.com

Biden: Lowering Prices For The American People

President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
AFP

Inflation hits US consumer confidence in November

Price increases and rising Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel slightly less confident in November, an industry survey released Tuesday said. "However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the coming months."
Washington Post

The Fed Abandons the Wrong Word But Needs the Right Policy

The Federal Reserve’s preoccupation with “transitory” inflation was short-lived. On Tuesday Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee: “I think it’s probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.”. Agreed on both counts. The crucial question for monetary policy...
cbs4local.com

Consumers are planning on spending less this holiday season. Could it hurt the economy?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Wall Street stocks dropped sharply on Black Friday in reaction to new travel bans after the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa. “I actually thought it was a Black Friday sale on the market," said former investment banker and New York Times bestselling author Carol Roth to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Going into a weekend where people don't want to hold stocks into that weekend knowing the news, it can lead to an overreaction in the market, so I think that’s probably what happened.”
reviewjournal.com

Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation

With inflation expected to keep rising into the new year, Americans can use all the financial help they can get in 2022. Fortunately, some will get a boost in income to help them cope with higher prices for everything from gas and food to energy, household items and health care.
marketplace.org

Consumers, worried about the economy, keep spending anyway

It’s Black Friday, folks — a day when Americans traditionally like to spend, spend, spend. So, let’s look at consumer spending. We got October numbers this week, and the verdict? Americans are shopping; spending climbed 1.3%, compared to 0.6% the month before. Sentiment numbers out this week say consumers are...
moneyweek.com

The investments to buy when markets start to crack

The debate over whether inflation is transient or not is coming to an end. Most economists and central bankers have woken up to the fact that it may stick around for longer than they first thought. Price rises and shortages now seem to be building on themselves. Even The Daily Star recently highlighted arbitrage in the eBay market for Walkers crisps under the headline “Crisps Crisis”. Central banks are bracing themselves accordingly.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

