Bala’s Bistro celebrates grand opening Friday at new Whitehaven location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bala’s Bistro, an iconic West African restaurant, is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Whitehaven.

The restaurant will open at full capacity from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., following a soft opening earlier this week, according to a release from Bala’s Bistro.

Chef and owner Bala Tounkara was asked to give one word to describe how he felt about the new location - he simply said, “Finally!”

According to the release, Tounkara is looking forward to offering a “truly authentic African experience” with an expanded menu, including West African, American, Vegetarian/Vegan options, desserts and natural beverages.

The larger restaurant space will allow for more options like karaoke, breakfast, Sunday brunch and live entertainment, the release said.

Bala’s also has a heated patio out front, which nearly tripled its seating capacity.

The restaurant is located at 4571 Elvis Presley Blvd. (formerly YUMS).

Tounkara said it took awhile for him to find the right location because he wanted to stay in the Whitehaven area.

“I live in Whitehaven, along with many West Africans. So it just makes sense for Bala’s Bistro to be in Whitehaven. I wanted a place where they can come and be themselves, while simultaneously exposing the community and tourists to good food, in an authentic African culture environment,” he said.

The restaurant’s hours are:

Monday & Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Weekend brunch is scheduled to start Dec. 4, according to the release.

