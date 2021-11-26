San Marcos outlets draw Black Friday shoppers — but can in-person compete with online deals?

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) —Black Friday brought out non-chaotic crowds of shoppers right before stores opened at the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

That’s because not as many people came out at during the early morning hours like they have in previous years.

The Premium Outlets are trying to create a holiday-friendly environment with fresh decorations, upbeat merry tunes, and more to encourage in-person shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) , a projected two million more people are expected to shop both online and in-person between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. That’s slightly higher than the 2020 projections.

For holiday shopping in general, a Deloitte national survey found 55% of holiday shoppers said they’d be shopping online only this season. According to that same survey, 14% said they’d be at outlets. That’s down about 2% from the year prior.

