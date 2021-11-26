Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky handles the pesky gophers

Dramatic video shared on social media shows students fleeing a classroom after fearing a shooter in a deadly attack at a Michigan high school was at the door, trying to lure them out. Three students were killed and eight others injured in the shooting at Oxford High School in suburban...
The scope of abortion in the U.S. is at stake Wednesday as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, potentially the most consequential challenge to the 1973 Roe. v. Wade landmark ruling that limited government restrictions on abortion. Here are some key details about the case and what you can expect:
A pair of rulings by separate federal judges Tuesday temporarily halted parts of the Biden administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for certain workers. One ruling, issued by a Louisiana-based federal judge, effectively blocked a vaccine mandate for health workers across the country at hospitals that receive federal funding. A second...
It was an emotional day at the sex-trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as one of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims testified against Maxwell. Taking the stand as "Jane" to protect her identity, the first victim to testify in Maxwell's trial said she was 14 and frozen in...
An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
Dutch health authorities announced on Tuesday that they found the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in cases dating back as long as 11 days, indicating that it was already spreading in western Europe before the first cases were identified in southern Africa. The RIVM health institute said it found Omicron in samples dating from November 19 and 23.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared wary of former President Trump 's lawsuit to block the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining voluminous tranches of documents from his White House. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals grilled Trump's lawyers during...
