ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12, 2021: Advanced model says start Rhamondre Stevenson, sit Ryan Tannehill

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his 22nd year in the league at age 44, Tom Brady is producing at a level that will make any owner who invested in him happy. The Buccaneers' quarterback is throwing for the most yards per game of his entire career, while his 27 touchdowns already eclipse what he did...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey injuries create need and options

The injury report coming out of Week 12 was brutal. It was not a pleasant Thanksgiving weekend for many Fantasy managers. It started Thursday when D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Darren Waller (knee) were hurt. Then came Sunday when Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Dalvin Cook (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (groin) and Dan Arnold (knee) all suffered serious injuries. It's not ideal with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Patriots#Titans#Sportsline#Bengals#Panthers
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy