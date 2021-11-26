Thanksgiving 2021 + Black Friday finds

The holiday season is officially here! Bring on the holly jolly festivities and family events – I feel like this year is flying by, so I’m trying to savor it all. It’s the time for parties and merry making, but it can also be a time of increased stress. It’s party planning, elaborate meals, and it’s easy to lose track of any health or fitness goals. Holiday preparations and stress can take a toll on your health, but focusing on staying healthy throughout the season can help you enjoy the holidays MORE. In today’s post, I’m sharing some of my top tips for maintaining a balanced perspective and taking care of yourself during the hustle and bustle of this time of year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO