Thanksgiving 2021 + Black Friday finds

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi friends! How are you? I hope that my fellow US friends had a lovely Thanksgiving. I just wanted to let you all know that I am so thankful for all of you. Thank you so much for being here and for supporting this lil blog, especially my friends out there...

fitnessista.com

Comments / 0

Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJON

Black Friday Shopping in Delano Could Bring Some Unique Finds

If you are heading out this coming weekend to grab some great deals for your holiday shopping, this might be the event for you. Posted on their social media page, the Wood Shed in Delano is having an event this weekend where you could pick up some unique gifts for family and friends. Or, some gifts for yourself. There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking advantage of great deals during the holiday season for yourself. I mean, why not, right?
DELANO, MN
The Citizens Voice

Black Friday shoppers find less crowded stores and fewer bargains

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season and some said it wasn’t the tradition it used to be. While some shoppers interviewed outside Target and Best Buy in the Arena Hub in Wilkes-Barre Twp. said they found deals on Black Friday, others said the sales weren’t as good as they were in the past.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Alton Brown
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
fitnessista.com

How To Stay Healthy During The Holidays

The holiday season is officially here! Bring on the holly jolly festivities and family events – I feel like this year is flying by, so I’m trying to savor it all. It’s the time for parties and merry making, but it can also be a time of increased stress. It’s party planning, elaborate meals, and it’s easy to lose track of any health or fitness goals. Holiday preparations and stress can take a toll on your health, but focusing on staying healthy throughout the season can help you enjoy the holidays MORE. In today’s post, I’m sharing some of my top tips for maintaining a balanced perspective and taking care of yourself during the hustle and bustle of this time of year.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Restaurant Breaks Record for Thanksgiving Orders

During the height of the pandemic, catering companies came to the rescue, providing meals for families whose traditions were upended. This year, one locally owned restaurant tells us business is even better now that people are back at the dinner table. Smokey John’s BBQ in Dallas was one of several...
DALLAS, TX
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
YourCentralValley.com

Still need to complete your holiday shopping? Here are the top discounted gifts available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Didn’t get everything you wanted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The good news is that there are still awesome deals to be found. With great prices on premium coffee makers, soft blankets, essential kitchen items and more, it’s the perfect time to find gifts […]
SHOPPING
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS

