Glorious Cole Porter score, fabulous cast elevate troublesome plot of ‘Kiss Me Kate’

Highly Recommended **** Recently, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre brought us one of the Bard’s best, “As You Like It” with music of The Beatles added to the mix. Many true Shakespearean lovers know that there was another one of his plays set to music as well. Yes, “The Taming of The Shrew” was adapted to a musical back in 1948 ( almost 75 years ago) with a book by Sam and Bella Spewak and music and lyrics by Cole Porter, it was a smash. As it turns out, or so it is said, back in the 1930’s, married couple Lynn Fontaine and Alfred Lunt were doing the actual “Taming of the Shrew” and one of the producers told the Spewacks of their constant fighting. This is what started the concept and as we all know, they came up with a sparkling play that includes gangsters, generals, girlfriends and some great comic touches.

