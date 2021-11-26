ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glorious Cole Porter score, fabulous cast elevate troublesome plot of ‘Kiss Me Kate’

Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
There are several very good reasons to see the Marriott Theatre’s staging of “Kiss Me Kate.” You’ll see a marvelous musical — if you can ignore the plot and wholly focus on Cole Porter’s music and the spectacular choreography Alex Sanchez creates for director Johanna McKenzie Miller’s staging. But...

