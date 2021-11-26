Company offering $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Netflix previously announced a whole month's worth of holiday original content that would be arriving on the streaming service throughout the end of the year and one of their first new Christmas movies is finally here. Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, the new film is titled A Castle for Christmas and it's officially streaming on the platform. Available for just one day as of this writing this film is already the #5 piece of content on all of Netflix and the #3 movie on the platform, beating out recent hits The Harder They Fall, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, and even the biggest Netflix show of all time, Squid Game.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO