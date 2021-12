Texas A&M (7-1) closed out November on a high note Tuesday with an 85-65 over New Orleans (3-5) inside Reed Arena. After a busy first few weeks in which A&M played eight games in 20 days, A&M will now have 11 days off before returning to action against TCU on Dec. 11. Williams and his staff are hoping to take advantage of that time on the practice court after getting an early sample size of what the team does well and still needs to work on.

