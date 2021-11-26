ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March. The company was to have been COVAX’s main supplier, but an explosion of cases in...

TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
104.1 WIKY

COVAX allocates 4.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to N.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – The global vaccine-sharing network COVAX has set aside 4.73 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 shot for shipment to North Korea, one of the very few countries that haven’t started vaccination, according to its allocation plan. The plan follows an earlier offer for nearly two million doses...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday. "Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed...
kfgo.com

Indian firm Dr. Reddy’s eyes Sputnik vaccine exports after domestic struggle

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday. As the main Indian distributor of Sputnik, sold only on the private market,...
WEHT/WTVW

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
unicefusa.org

As Omicron Spreads, Africa Needs COVID-19 Vaccines. COVAX Is the Key.

Nearly 4.3 billion people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, equal to over half the world's population. While many rich countries are on track to vaccinate 70 percent of their population — an important step toward stopping the spread of the coronavirus — just 6 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated.
omahanews.net

India to resume international flights from December 15

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India will resume scheduled regular international flights from December 15, nearly 20 months after these flights were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and...
businesstraveller.com

SIA Group resumes passenger services to India

The Singapore Airlines Group will restart passenger services across its Indian network from November 29 2021, marking the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020. Singapore Airlines will launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai on November 29 2021, subject to...
newschool.edu

The India China Institute’s Research Seminar Examines the Changing Relationships Between Expertise and Policymaking

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that we are now living in a post-truth world, where the medical opinions of physicians at the National Institutes of Health are given the same weight as those of anyone with a Facebook account. Shifting Geographies of Expertise and Policymaking, the new international research seminar and fellowship of the India China Institute,(ICI), is tackling this topic, addressing the changing relationships between expertise and policymaking in India, China, and beyond. The program is virtually convening 12 scholars and practitioners from India, China, Singapore, France, and the United States for eight months to explore the shifting relationships between epistemic and political authority at the local, national, regional, and global levels.
MedicalXpress

Covax hits 500 mn COVID-19 vaccine dose deliveries

The Covax scheme aimed at equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines has now delivered more than 500 million doses around the world, figures showed Wednesday. Covax was established to ensure poorer countries get COVID jabs but the facility has been hit by setbacks as wealthy nations hog doses straight off the production lines.
MarketWatch

Moderna says EU and EEA to donate more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine does to Covax program in 2021

Moderna Inc. said Tuesday the European Union and European Economic Area countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to the Covax program in 2021, helping the World Health Organization-backed organization deliver vaccines to low-income countries. The initiative was led by France, Sweden and Norway and includes an initial donation of 15 million doses from France and 40 million from Germany. Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO and seeks to ensure vaccine supply for all countries, regardless of income levels. Moderna shares were down 1.1% premarket but have gained 125% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&p 500 has gained 25%.
