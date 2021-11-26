Massena Amvets donation

DULUTH, Minn. — The North Shore Bank in Duluth presented CHUM with a $10,000 donation on Thursday. Funds came from the bank’s employees, which the bank then matched. “North Shore Bank really values all of the wonderful organizations in our community that do give back, especially they give back to help out with basic human needs,” Mandi Peterson with the North Shore Bank said. “And so that’s something that’s really important to us, and it’s really important to the community, and we’re just really happy to be working with CHUM on this initiative.”

