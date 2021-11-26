ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena Amvets donation

northcountrynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans Supporting Armed Services has recently received donations totalling $6,000 to help veterans across the Northern NY Region. The mission is...

www.northcountrynow.com

Observer-Reporter

Ramps of Grace receives donation

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $1,000 check to Ramps of Grace program. This program assists in building handicap ramps for individuals that need them. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Fran Suppok, secretary/treasurer Chapter 16; Bob Zanolli; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rick Cross; Chuck Dunaway; and Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16.
WASHINGTON, PA
Observer-Reporter

2000 Turkeys receives donation

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $2,000 to 2000 Turkeys. This donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Pete Povich, WJPA Radio; Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman; Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, 2000 Turkeys chairman; Mark Finfrock, Lodge 164 secretary; and David Thumm, PM Lodge 164.
WASHINGTON, PA
farmvilleherald.com

First Baptist makes donation

The Women’s Ministry of First Baptist Church, as part of the ministry’s annual program, presented a check to Lakeisha Parris, Program Director of Activities at Farmville Rehabilitation Center. The money will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for the residents. Above, from left, are Sister Betty Baskin, Rev. James P. Ashton, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Deacon Catherine Hines-Smith, Sister Shirby Scott-Brown, Minister Kimberly Ashton, Ms. Lakeisha Parris, Program Director of Activities, Brother Corey Bratten, Deacon Barbara Daniel, Sister Francis Reid, Sister Mary Reed and Ms. Janice Williams, Life Enrichment Assistant.
FARMVILLE, VA
manisteenews.com

River Valley Car Club donates to AMVETS Post 1941, nonprofits

The River Valley Car Club of Big Rapids participated in the 2021 Veterans Day parade in downtown Big Rapids. After the parade the members of the club went to the local AMVETS Post 1941 for a check presentation of $1,000 to local veterans relief fund. The club will also be donating $300 each to five area charities: Angles of Action; Big Rapids Fire Department; Manna Pantry in Big.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
blainecountyjournal.com

More Donations Flow to Foundation

The Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation announced in early November not only that donations continue to flow in but that they hope to name the Chinook City Pool the "Jesse Dannels Memorial Pool" once it is completed. That name proposal will be taken to the City Council for approval.
CHINOOK, MT
primepublishers.com

LIONS DONATION

Watertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger (right), accepts a check for $2,500 from Lions Membership Director Ron Blanchard (left) and Lions President Kathy Trowbridge for use by Watertown Police in their efforts to protect and serve the Water-Oak community. The money was raised during an October Wine&Beer event held by the Lions at the Sunset Grille. The Lions thank all those who supported their fundraising effort.
WATERTOWN, CT
sunny95.com

Trees donated to troops

COLUMBUS – For the 26th year in a row, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Christmas Tree Association are sending a bit of Ohio greenery to troops serving overseas. The agency and the association, with the help of UPS, mounted Operation Evergreen Wednesday at the department’s Reynoldsburg headquarters,...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecharlottegazette.com

Christmas Parents seeking donations

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, The Charlotte County Christmas Parents organization accomplished what some said could not be done and provided toys for area children in need. Again this year, in a time in which many are still hurting financially due to the pandemic, the organization is seeking donations...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
hopeprescott.com

CATS Donation

Creative Action Team School Principal Cleytus Coulter, right, delivers Thanksgiving food donations from CATS students to Hope In Action II. – Hope Public Schools.
HOPE, AR
waxahachiesun.com

Appreciated donation

Pettigrew Academy students recently expressed their appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Walt Friis for the donation of several magazines for the school library. Free reading is a favorite part of every day at the school.
WTAP

Donated decorations ready for distribution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier this month, we reported on Marietta Main Street’s “Recycle the Cheer” effort. As part of their monthly “First Friday” event, the organization teamed up with the Salvation Army of Washington County to collect gently-used holiday decorations. According to event organizers, the goal was to spread...
MARIETTA, OH
WDIO-TV

Big donation to Circle of Hope

Representatives from DC Testing, Wine Beginnings, and Art on the Planet presented a donation from the proceeds of The Annual "Alice B Tour of Terror" and Pink Birdhouse Breast Cancer raffle to the Duluth Chapter of Circle of Hope Friday morning. Between contributions and participation, a total of $1,154.00 was...
DULUTH, MN
fayettecountyrecord.com

KJT Society Donates Funds

KJT Society No. 46 contributed matching grant funds to Sacred Heart Catholic School. The matching grant funds were from the bake sale at the recent KJT drive thru dinner.
The Courier

Donate a coat to locals in need

The Houma Kiwanis Club is collecting coats for kids in its annual holiday drive. Donors can drop off coats or blankets at any South Louisiana Bank branch through Dec. 10. In its 21st year, the club collects 700-1,000 coats annually. Nonprofits and school counselors distribute 400-500 coats to local schoolchildren. The rest go to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society and The Salvation Army. This article originally appeared on The Courier: Donate a coat to locals in need
HOUMA, LA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Restaurant donation | Snapshot

The Bidwell Junior High School Foundation and Sin of Cortez restaurant teamed up for a fundraiser Sept. 17. Sin of Cortez donated a portion of the day’s breakfast and lunch sales to the BJHS Foundation. The foundation will use the funds to support staff requested classroom projects that enhance the learning experience for students at Bidwell Junior High School. Receiving the check is BJHS Foundation treasurer Mike Christensen, left, from Sin of Cortez owner Danielle Ius. (Contributed)
warrenrecord.com

Students present donation

The Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Occupational Course of Study students recently presented the Sister Group of Hollister funds raised for breast cancer awareness. The students raised $2,000, which they presented to President Cathy Richardson and member Sheila Richardson. Pictured, from the left, are: Gladys Short, OCS teacher; Johnathan Richardson, student; Sheila Richardson, member; Haley Lynch, student; Cathy Richardson, president of Sister Group; Nykel Richardson, student; Isaiah Richardson, student; and Sheila Rudd, staff member. Assisting with fundraising were Sheila Rudd and former Warren County residents Gail Ayscue Denny and husband, Mike, of Trophy Club, Texas, Dwight Ayscue and wife, Rhonda, of Manteo, and Ryheim Baker of Hollister, who is stationed in Germany.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
FOX 21 Online

Bank Donates $10K to CHUM

DULUTH, Minn. — The North Shore Bank in Duluth presented CHUM with a $10,000 donation on Thursday. Funds came from the bank’s employees, which the bank then matched. “North Shore Bank really values all of the wonderful organizations in our community that do give back, especially they give back to help out with basic human needs,” Mandi Peterson with the North Shore Bank said. “And so that’s something that’s really important to us, and it’s really important to the community, and we’re just really happy to be working with CHUM on this initiative.”
DULUTH, MN
Orange Leader

Fishers of Men seeking donations

Fishers of Men provides over 250 backpacks of food per week to students of Vidor. For the week of Nov. 15 – Nov. 26, the drop off location is Remax Pro at 1091 North Main Street #103 in Vidor. Items needed include: individual cereals, individual oatmeal, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish. For more information, call 409-783-0994.
VIDOR, TX
kdmanews.com

Shop With a Cop Accepts Donations

If you’d like to donate to Shop With a Cop, send your donation by December 10th to the Montevideo Police Department, P.O. Box 517 c/o Officer Milo. You can also drop them at the Police Department directly. The plan is to do the shopping December 17th. The effort will help out local families this Christmas.
MONTEVIDEO, MN

