Bitcoin continues to encounter resistance near $60,000, but this hasn’t stopped altcoins from advancing on their previous all-time highs. Bitcoin (BTC) finished the month of November with a decline of about 7%. This was in sharp contrast to the prediction of the “worst-case scenario” of $98,000 by PlanB, the creator of the popular stock-to-flow model. Although the analyst described it as a “big miss,” he said he would give the floor model one more month.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO