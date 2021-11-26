ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New German government cites crypto in coalition agreement

The new German coalition is aiming to make the “European financial market supervisory law” fit for crypto-assets and businesses. The new German government has cited crypto in its coalition agreement, advocating for an equal playing field between traditional finance and “innovative business models.”. Three German political parties agreed to...

