Khabib has put to rest any doubt about where he stands on the UFC lightweight title picture. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired from competition for over a year, he has remained a steady fixture in the MMA world. He has started his own promotion, has experienced success as a coach for his AKA teammates, and has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on any subject brought to him—whether it be the value of ring girls or discussing the careers of his close friends.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO