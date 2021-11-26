ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fantasy Premier League tips: Five players to pick in gameweek 13

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Harry Kane

In a way, we’re a little unfortunate that Tottenham’s run of excellent fixtures has come just as Kane and his team-mates are having to adapt to Antonio Conte’s style. Last week’s win from behind against Leeds was not especially convincing and Kane blanked.

Still, the positions he is occupying and the number of shots he is taking - four against Leeds - suggest that he is the point of investment in an attack that plays Burnley, Brentford and Norwich in the next three. It’s the perfect run for Kane to return to scoring form.

Marcos Alonso

A nasty cruciate injury looks likely to keep Ben Chilwell out for a long time, potentially until the end of the season. It’s a cruel blow for the Chelsea wing-back, who has been in excellent form and one of the most popular fantasy assets this season.

Chilwell’s replacement is expected to be Alonso, even though it was Cesar Azpilicueta who replaced him from the bench against Juventus. We already know all about Alonso has great scoring and assisting potential. A double-up with Reece James is especially tempting.

Diogo Jota

Similar to the Chilwell-Alonso situation, Roberto Firmino’s absence through injury has directed a lot of fantasy managers towards Jota. The Portuguese can be a frustrating player to own but so long as he is certain of minutes, he is one of the best assets around.

If you do not already own Jota, prioritise him this week. Not only are his individual underlying numbers impressive but Liverpool are the best attack in the league by a distance, routinely taking teams apart. Jota will be a huge part of that, for as long as Firmino is out and potentially beyond.

Sergio Reguilon

While Kane and Son blanked last time out, Tottenham’s winner came from Reguilon. Wing-backs are everything to Conte’s system, providing not only width but much of the attacking threat too.

Reguilon appeared more involved going forward than Emerson Royal on the other side, with two shots to Emerson’s none and a greater xA total as well. Still just 5.1m, if you can find space among all the other brilliant wing-backs, he is worth the investment.

Jacob Ramsey

In need of a budget midfielder? It has not been a particularly fruitful price bracket this season, though Ramsey may finally offer us a way of freeing up funds while still delivering a steady trickle of points.

The Aston Villa midfielder appears to have secured his spot on the left-hand side of central midfield and should be part of a much more solid unit under the guidance of Steven Gerrard, who shut Brighton down effectively in his first game win charge last weekend.

NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
