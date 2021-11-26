More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

46 miners and 6 rescuers were killed in a Siberian coal mine fire. It's the deadliest coal mining disaster Russia's seen in more than a decade. The coal mine director has been arrested, along with 2 others. They are suspected of skirting safety rules. A coalmine fire in Russia's vast...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed nine people and injured 44 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. The report said that coal dust caught fire and the smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident with 237 of them having been evacuated. Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing. But they have been hampered by large amounts of smoke.
Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
MOSCOW -- Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya...
Two 14-year-old boys who were engrossed in a popular mobile game have been run over and crushed to death by an oncoming train in India. A passerby discovered the bodies of the two teenagers on a railway track in the Matura town of Uttar Pradesh around 7 a.m. (local time) Saturday. There was no witness during the accident.
Over 50 dogs are getting a second chance at life thanks to a group of quick-thinking rescuers. According to a release from FOUR PAWS, police officers and animal rescuers from Dog Meat Free Indonesia intercepted a delivery truck carrying 53 dogs bound for an illegal slaughterhouse. The canines' saviors found...
Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
Authorities reported that a massive magnitude 7.5 earthquake rocked the northern parts of Peru, damaging a significant number of homes, reducing a Catholic temple to rubble, and injuring several residents. Officials said that the quake occurred in a sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest that is located 45 kilometers...
Just before 7 a.m. Monday, a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan collided with a Whitehall school bus on Montana Highway 2, killing the minivan’s 52-year-old driver and sending his 35-year-old passenger to St. James Healthcare with injuries. The driver of the school bus was not injured and neither was...
BUTTE, Mont. — U.S. 2 is closed and Browning Schools have canceled classes due to a grass fire between Browning and Meriwether. The Montana Department of Transportation reported the closure at around 5:45 a.m. Browning Schools posted on social media that the district would be closed Wednesday due to high...
Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris. According to Istanbul governor’s office statement, a severe storm struck the Turkish city on Monday, killing four people and...
A trial opened in Brazil Wednesday for four people charged over a devastating nightclub fire that killed 242 revelers, mainly young party-goers, in a southern college town nearly nine years ago.
The four defendants -- two members of the music band performing at a university party on January 27, 2013, and two owners of the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria -- face 242 charges of homicide and 636 of attempted homicide.
A police investigation concluded the fire started when sparks from a flare lit by the singer of the band "Gurizada Fandangueira" ignited the insulating material of the club's ceiling, releasing lethal fumes and turning the venue into a death trap.
Pyrotechnics are prohibited in enclosed spaces in Brazil.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons Thursday, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire. The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors. The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52.
Comments / 0