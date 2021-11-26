ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke...

Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 9, dozens trapped

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed nine people and injured 44 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. The report said that coal dust caught fire and the smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident with 237 of them having been evacuated. Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing. But they have been hampered by large amounts of smoke.
More than 50 now dead in coal mine blast; plus other top news today

Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine...
Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Survivor found following coal-mine explosion in Siberia

MOSCOW -- Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya...
Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons Thursday, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire. The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors. The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52.
